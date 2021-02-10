It has become clear that coronavirus variants can slip past some of the immunity generated by vaccines and prior infections. The virus is here to stay — and scientists will have to remain vigilant.

Vaccines may have to be updated, perhaps regularly. And the world will have to prepare for the possibility, even the likelihood, that over the long term, the novel coronavirus will become a persistent disease threat, albeit one that could eventually end up closer to the flu or the common cold.

That has become increasingly clear in countries such as Brazil, South Africa and the United Kingdom, where fearsome “variants of concern” have emerged, possessing the ability to spread more efficiently or evade aspects of the immune response.