South Africa will begin immunizing more than a million health-care workers with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as part of a study to determine the shot’s ability to protect against coronavirus, including the more contagious variant first identified there, the health minister said Wednesday.

The government this week scrapped plans to use the vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca in the first phase of its rollout after trial results showed it had limited efficacy against the mild disease caused by the variant.

The single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 57 percent effective when administered in South Africa as part of a massive global trial that included volunteers in Latin America and the United States. The company applied for emergency use authorization in the United States last week but has yet to be approved by any country.

South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was in fact “proven effective” against the dominant variant in South Africa and that “the necessary approval processes for use in South Africa are underway.” The rollout is expected to begin next week.

Mkhize said that the study of the vaccine’s effectiveness among health-care workers, in partnership with the Medical Research Council, would help “ensure early identification of breakthrough infections.” He said that the government had not yet decided what to do with a million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot.

Speaking at a webinar Tuesday, the lead researcher for AstraZeneca’s South Africa trial called on authorities not to scrap the vaccine, which he said has a high likelihood of preventing severe disease and death, Bloomberg reported.

“If South Africa becomes reckless in terms of the manner in which it deals with the AstraZeneca vaccine, it’s going to have global repercussions,” said Shabir Madhi, professor of vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand. “The AstraZeneca vaccine is the cheapest vaccine that’s going to be available to lower- and middle-income countries.”