Amid coronavirus stigma, elderly Asians are being targeted in the Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO — A surge in brutal attacks against Asian American seniors in the Bay Area, including one that resulted in the death of an 84-year-old Thai man, has left residents fearful and angry and activists — including Hollywood celebrities — demanding justice.
San Francisco’s mayor and police chief have promised to address concerns, and on Tuesday, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley announced the creation of a special response unit to investigate crimes against Asian Americans, especially the elderly.
There have been several attacks on elderly members of the Asian American community recently, but the brutal Jan. 28 assault of Vicha Ratanapakdee, which was captured on video, sparked particular outrage. In the video, which was widely shared around the world, Ratanapakdee is seen being violently shoved to the ground during his morning walk in San Francisco. He died days later.
Coronavirus postpones Capitals-Flyers game just hours before it was to begin
Tuesday night’s game between the Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers was postponed hours before its scheduled start because of coronavirus issues, the National Hockey League announced.
The Capitals and Flyers had faced off Sunday afternoon at Capital One Arena. One Philadelphia player, defenseman Travis Sanheim, entered the NHL’s covid-19 protocols before Sunday’s game.
The entire Flyers team — players, coaches and other personnel — was given rapid tests before Sunday’s game, according to the NHL. All of those tests came back negative, and the league opted to let the game be played. The Flyers won, 7-4.
Another Philadelphia player tested positive late Monday night, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger. That move triggered Tuesday’s postponement, and on Tuesday afternoon the Flyers’ Claude Giroux and Justin Braun joined Sanheim on the covid-19 list.
Single Pfizer vaccine dose offers strong protection against virus, according to British data
A single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine significantly reduces the risk of symptomatic infection among adults, according to reports on early data from Britain’s vaccination drive.
The findings — cited by Bloomberg and the Sun newspaper — show high levels of protection against covid-19 among those who were vaccinated, the reports say. Britain has administered the first doses of both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines to more than 12.6 million people since Dec. 8.
The government has rapidly approved the use of vaccines in the hope that it allows Britain to exit the pandemic and restart a devastated economy. The results, which reports say should be published within days, provide some of the earliest real-world data on the vaccines’ impact on larger populations.
In Israel, authorities reported that fewer than 0.01% of people who received both Pfizer doses contracted covid-19 more than a week after the second shot. This week, Israeli researchers said that the Pfizer vaccine also appears to reduce viral load, helping curb virus transmission.
According to the British findings, the first dose of Pfizer’s double-shot vaccine lowers infection risk in younger adults by 65 percent — and begins working in just 15 days. Among those who are more than 80 years old, immunity from the first shot takes about three weeks to build, after which the risk of infection drops 64 percent, the Sun reported.
Overall, two shots of the Pfizer vaccine boosted protection levels to between 79 and 84 percent, depending on age, according to Bloomberg. The figures are not as high as the 95 percent efficacy rate observed in Pfizer’s clinical trials.
Still, the data is “quite amazing,” the Sun quoted Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, as saying.
“If these numbers are borne out, then they are very reassuring,” he said.
D.C. teachers union won’t strike; city withdraws restraining order request
The Washington Teachers’ Union voted Tuesday against authorizing a strike, with the union’s lawyer informing a judge that the more than 4,000-member group has no plans to participate in a strike or work stoppage.
The declaration prompted the city’s lawyers to withdraw a request for a temporary restraining order against the union over allegations that the group had been deliberating on a potential strike.
The groups have been fighting for months over how and when to safely reopen schools during the pandemic. Amid protests, the city partially reopened schools last week for the first time since March.
Two-thirds of Americans are not satisfied with the vaccine rollout, Gallup poll finds
Amid an unprecedented effort to vaccinate the country against the coronavirus, most Americans are dissatisfied by the daunting process to get immunized, according to a Gallup poll released Wednesday morning.
Days into the Biden presidency, 66 percent of Americans were dissatisfied with the handling of the vaccine rollout, including 21 percent who were “very dissatisfied,” according to the Gallop survey of 4,098 adults conducted Jan. 25 to Jan. 31. The effort, riddled with long lines and supply shortages, has frustrated many people eligible for immunization, including health-care workers and seniors, as some have been unable to book appointments.
However, the same survey found an increase in interest to get the vaccine, with 71 percent of Americans now willing to be vaccinated, up from 65 percent in late December.
One of the most likely reasons people gave for feeling reluctant was concern about the rushed timeline. Twenty-two percent said they want to wait for more people to get vaccinated to confirm it is safe. But 28 percent cited other reasons, including theories that the virus is overblown or they already have antibodies.
The results may reflect lingering worries from the Trump administration’s initial rollout of vaccines, according to Gallup, as Biden and other Democrats have campaigned to convince Americans the approved vaccines are safe and effective.
While Americans in both political parties have increasingly expressed their willingness to get the vaccine, Democrats surveyed expressed a greater disposition to get vaccinated.
Ninety-one percent of Democrats said they were willing to be immunized while 51 percent of Republicans said the same — the highest percentages to date for each group.
South Africa to use Johnson & Johnson vaccine on health workers
South Africa will begin immunizing more than a million health-care workers with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as part of a study to determine the shot’s ability to protect against coronavirus, including the more contagious variant first identified there, the health minister said Wednesday.
The government this week scrapped plans to use the vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca in the first phase of its rollout after trial results showed it had limited efficacy against the mild disease caused by the variant.
The single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 57 percent effective when administered in South Africa as part of a massive global trial that included volunteers in Latin America and the United States. The company applied for emergency use authorization in the United States last week but has yet to be approved by any country.
South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was in fact “proven effective” against the dominant variant in South Africa and that “the necessary approval processes for use in South Africa are underway.” The rollout is expected to begin next week.
Mkhize said that the study of the vaccine’s effectiveness among health-care workers, in partnership with the Medical Research Council, would help “ensure early identification of breakthrough infections.” He said that the government had not yet decided what to do with a million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot.
Speaking at a webinar Tuesday, the lead researcher for AstraZeneca’s South Africa trial called on authorities not to scrap the vaccine, which he said has a high likelihood of preventing severe disease and death, Bloomberg reported.
“If South Africa becomes reckless in terms of the manner in which it deals with the AstraZeneca vaccine, it’s going to have global repercussions,” said Shabir Madhi, professor of vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand. “The AstraZeneca vaccine is the cheapest vaccine that’s going to be available to lower- and middle-income countries.”
“The toss-up is going to be between no vaccine or a vaccine that’s got a high likelihood of preventing severe disease and death,” he said.
Maryland’s Montgomery Country to reopen classrooms by March
Pressured by parents with opposing views on when Maryland’s largest school system should reopen classrooms amid the pandemic, Montgomery County officials stayed the course with a plan to return starting next month.
The plan, unanimously approved by the school board Tuesday, takes effect in March as the suburban school system of more than 160,000 students marks a full year of virtual learning.
When buildings open again, some students will be back four days a week, and others will be back four days every other week. Younger students and children from schools hit harder by poverty generally will get more time in person.
Chicago’s teachers agree to return to classrooms after striking deal with city
Teachers in Chicago, home to the nation’s third-largest school district, are set to return to classrooms this week after striking a deal with the city on health and safety standards, capping months of tense negotiations that raised the specter of a strike during a school year that has already seen repeated disruptions.
Chicago Teachers Union officials accepted the agreement begrudgingly after concluding that they would be unlikely to extract any more concessions from the city. Nearly 70 percent of members who cast ballots endorsed accepting the agreement, less than a day after union brass had passed a vote of “no confidence” in Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D).
“Let me be clear. This plan is not what any of us deserve,” said Jesse Sharkey, president of the union. “The fact that [Chicago Public Schools] could not delay reopening a few short weeks to ramp up vaccinations and preparations in schools is a disgrace.”
Northern Virginia’s Arlington gets ready to go back to classrooms
After weeks of delays, Arlington Public Schools on Tuesday set a March timeline for returning students of all grade levels to classrooms for two days of in-person instruction each week.
The decision, which follows similar reopening announcements from neighboring districts, came on the same day that the Virginia Department of Education debuted a task force charged with helping students recover academically and emotionally from the remote-learning regimen imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Arlington Schools Superintendent Francisco Durán had repeatedly postponed scheduling a firm date for returning students to classrooms, citing a high level of coronavirus transmission in the county.
Analysis: Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine could be a global success story
Not long ago, talk of the Russian-made coronavirus vaccine provoked mockery. But now, Sputnik V — named after the world’s first satellite that saw the Soviets initially outpace the Americans in the space race — is starting to look like it could be a global success story.
It got a boost last week after the respected British medical journal the Lancet published a peer-reviewed paper that found the vaccine had 91.6 percent efficacy 21 days after the first shot and 91.8 percent for those over 60 years old, placing it on par with the celebrated Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.
More than a dozen countries have approved the vaccine for use, with more likely to follow now that it has received the Lancet’s seal of approval. Sputnik V is cheaper than its Western competitors and does not require the same ultracold storage infrastructure that would complicate distribution of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in much of the developing world.
Airline industry fiercely opposed to mandatory covid tests for domestic flights
U.S. public health officials are weighing whether to require domestic travelers to show proof of a negative coronavirus test before boarding their flights, drawing fierce opposition from airlines, labor unions and lawmakers but underscoring the severity of the pandemic and difficult trade-offs involved with trying to subdue it.
In an interview broadcast Sunday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told Axios on HBO there is an “active conversation” with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about whether to require coronavirus testing for domestic flights. Pressed Monday in a CNN interview on the likelihood of that happening, Buttigieg said “the CDC is looking at all its options.”
The federal government already requires international travelers to be tested before they board flights to the United States — a mandate that drew praise from many in the aviation industry. But requiring tests for domestic travelers raises a different set of challenges for the administration.
Covid-19 variants could mean the virus will become a persistent threat
It has become clear that coronavirus variants can slip past some of the immunity generated by vaccines and prior infections. The virus is here to stay — and scientists will have to remain vigilant.
Vaccines may have to be updated, perhaps regularly. And the world will have to prepare for the possibility, even the likelihood, that over the long term, the novel coronavirus will become a persistent disease threat, albeit one that could eventually end up closer to the flu or the common cold.
That has become increasingly clear in countries such as Brazil, South Africa and Britain, where fearsome “variants of concern” have emerged, possessing the ability to spread more efficiently or evade aspects of the immune response.
South Africa suspended the rollout of a vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca after a trial there suggested the shots had little efficacy against the B.1.351 variant that was first identified in that nation.