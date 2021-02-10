Merrick called 911 and blocked the car from escaping the field with his blue Pelican Waste & Debris garbage truck.

Police arrived at the scene within minutes of the call, rescuing Jalisa Lasalle and arresting her alleged captor, 33-year-old Michael Sereal.

In live-streamed video of police at the scene, Merrick is heard expressing relief that Lasalle was found, saying a higher power led him to act on a hunch he hopes others will take more seriously. His and Antoine’s emotions seemed to range from disbelief about the events of the morning, to gratitude that they were able to help a child.

Lasalle was crying for joy when she was rescued, according to Antoine’s commentary in the background of the video.

“If you look at [the] woods and stuff, anything could’ve went on,” Merrick said. “If you see something that’s not right … you call 911.”

Merrick and Antoine couldn’t be reached for comment.

Pelican CEO Roddie Matherne told the outlet in a statement that the company was extremely proud of Merrick and Antoine.

“In fact, [a]ll of our Pelican Waste team have been heroically working without fail during the pandemic quietly, professionally, and consistently serving the communities where we collect garbage & debris. They often respond in other ways while on the road. This was an exceptional thing that may very well have saved a little girl’s [life].”

Sereal is in custody at Iberia Parish jail and facing charges of aggravated kidnapping. If convicted, the registered sex offender could be sentenced to life in prison with no benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence under Louisiana law. It is unclear whether Sereal has an attorney.

Lasalle was reported safe and the case is still being actively investigated, according to police.

“Great job, gentlemen,” an officer told the two fathers.

Before Merrick logged off to give his statement to police, he had one other concern about Lasalle.

“If she needs something to eat, I’ll buy it.”