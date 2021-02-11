Germany extended lockdown measures for another month despite a drop in cases, while the British government plans to introduce mandatory quarantine and prison sentences for travelers who lie on their entry forms.
Lancet report blames Trump for 460,000 ‘missing’ Americans since 2018
The Lancet medical journal published a peer-reviewed report Thursday that holds Donald Trump accountable for a botched response to the pandemic and other policies it contends cost tens of thousands of U.S. lives, particularly among disadvantaged communities.
The report’s most striking finding is its estimate of “missing Americans”: 460,000 deaths that it argues could have been avoided in 2018 if life expectancy matched peer countries in the G-7 group — a consequence of policies that it contends Trump introduced or perpetuated. In addition, it estimates that about 160,000 covid-19 deaths might have been avoided if the United States had responded as well to the pandemic as other G-7 countries.
While many of the racial and economic disparities, rollbacks in environmental regulations and other issues the authors describe are familiar, the 56-page report’s significance lies in pulling all those things together, said John Brownstein, an epidemiologist at Boston Children’s Hospital, who was not one of the authors.
“It is stunning to see a study of the health impact of an individual president that covers so many domains of health and health care, and spans such a broad range of health outcomes,” Brownstein said.
But conservative health policy expert Lanhee Chen slammed the report, saying “this reads more like an advocacy piece for single-payer health care and other progressive policies in the US than a dispassionate study of the ways that the last few decades of public policy have impacted public health outcomes.”
The report is the work of 33 clinicians, epidemiologists, lawyers and health care policy experts from the United States, Canada and Britain, whose efforts were funded by the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation and the Open Society Foundations.
Obamacare subsidies to increase for the first time in a decade under Congress coronavirus relief plan
Federal assistance in affording health insurance would expand for the first time in more than a decade under plans Congress is considering to provide relief to Americans harmed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The expansion of federal subsidies for Affordable Care Act health plans, stretching to reach people who are in the middle class or unemployed, is woven into a proposal the House Ways and Means Committee is expected to approve by the end of this week. The proposal also would raise ACA insurance subsidies for consumers already eligible for that help.
The ideas have been adopted in the past year by the Democratic-led House but had no chance of becoming reality until the Senate and the White House shifted last month into Democratic hands.
Under siege by virus, Britain to launch toughest travel restrictions to date, including 10-year prison sentences
LONDON — Britain, besieged by a more contagious coronavirus strain and alarmed by the potential of new and imported variants, is about to launch the toughest travel restrictions in Europe, including mandatory hotel quarantines and 10-year prison terms for those who lie on entry forms.
The government has already has shut down almost all travel by international visitors from 33 countries seen as viral hot spots, including Brazil and South Africa.
Beginning Monday, British citizens returning from those “red list” countries must quarantine for 10 days in designated hotels, under police guard, costing travelers 1,750 pounds, or about $2,400. Travelers must to submit to multiple coronavirus tests before release. Those who try to elude quarantine face fines of up to $14,000.