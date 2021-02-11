The Lancet medical journal published a peer-reviewed report Thursday that holds Donald Trump accountable for a botched response to the pandemic and other policies it contends cost tens of thousands of U.S. lives, particularly among disadvantaged communities.

The report’s most striking finding is its estimate of “missing Americans”: 460,000 deaths that it argues could have been avoided in 2018 if life expectancy matched peer countries in the G-7 group — a consequence of policies that it contends Trump introduced or perpetuated. In addition, it estimates that about 160,000 covid-19 deaths might have been avoided if the United States had responded as well to the pandemic as other G-7 countries.

While many of the racial and economic disparities, rollbacks in environmental regulations and other issues the authors describe are familiar, the 56-page report’s significance lies in pulling all those things together, said John Brownstein, an epidemiologist at Boston Children’s Hospital, who was not one of the authors.

“It is stunning to see a study of the health impact of an individual president that covers so many domains of health and health care, and spans such a broad range of health outcomes,” Brownstein said.

But conservative health policy expert Lanhee Chen slammed the report, saying “this reads more like an advocacy piece for single-payer health care and other progressive policies in the US than a dispassionate study of the ways that the last few decades of public policy have impacted public health outcomes.”