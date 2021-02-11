The legal battle over Rittenhouse’s release terms is just the latest flare-up in a case that has become politically polarizing — with Rittenhouse as the divisive central figure. Several pro-gun and conservative groups have embraced the 18-year-old as a hero; critics, meanwhile, assail Rittenhouse as a dangerous vigilante who broke the law and is now being shielded from consequences that non-White defendants rarely avoid.

Neither Kenosha County prosecutors nor Mark D. Richards, one of the attorneys for Rittenhouse, responded to requests for comment ahead of Thursday’s hearing.

Prosecutors only recently learned Rittenhouse was not residing at the Antioch, Ill., address when court papers came back as undeliverable and new residents were found to be living in the location. Rittenhouse’s team listed the Antioch address in court filings as recently as January.

The defense filed an updated address under seal last week, which Thomas C. Binger, an assistant district attorney, said was only a post office box and not a residence.

“The defendant continues to withhold his actual whereabouts from the Court even under seal,” Binger wrote in a filing last week. Binger told the court that permitting Rittenhouse to “roam freely” before trial is “extremely rare for an accused murderer” and argued that his address should be made public.

Rittenhouse is charged with killing Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, with an AR-15-style rifle on Aug. 25 after some protests following the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha police devolved into a chaotic scene that included arson and looting.

Attorney John Pierce, who until last week was part of Rittenhouse’s civil defense team, wrote in a November affidavit that Rittenhouse, his family and his legal team had been inundated with deadly threats since his arrest.

“Half the country would like to see this kid killed,” Pierce said.

As of last week, Pierce told The Washington Post he was not able to immediately produce copies of the threats received by Rittenhouse, saying they were diffused across multiple social media platforms, and email and voice-mail accounts of different parties. Pierce described some of the messages as threatening grave bodily harm.

Prior email and phone requests seeking copies of the threats from Richards and Corey Chirafisi, another of Rittenhouse’s attorneys in the criminal case, were not returned.

Videos from Aug. 25 show Kyle Rittenhouse, who was charged with first-degree homicide, interacting with law enforcement before and after the shootings. (Elyse Samuels, Allie Caren/The Washington Post)

Only 17 at the time and too young to legally possess the assault rifle-style firearm in Wisconsin, Rittenhouse previously told The Washington Post he had a friend purchase the weapon on his behalf using money from a government stimulus program. On the night of the shooting, Rittenhouse traveled across the Illinois border to Kenosha in response to a call-out by a self-styled militia group in Kenosha for “patriots” to protect local businesses.

Rittenhouse’s legal team said the shootings were in self-defense, an argument that attracted conservative supporters — including former president Trump — who cast him as a foil to protesters. Rittenhouse secured his freedom in November after online supporters raise his $2 million cash bond.

After Rittenhouse was released on bond, he was spotted at a bar in Wisconsin (adults under 21 can drink in Wisconsin if accompanied by a parent) posing for celebratory photos with members of the Proud Boys, a far-right group with a history of violence, while flashing hand signs associated with White supremacy.

The bar scene prompted prosecutors to adjust the terms of his release and bar him from drinking alcohol, displaying signs or symbols linked to White supremacy and affiliating with White supremacist groups.

In Kenosha, where Black and Latino residents have long complained of disparate treatment by police and the justice system, many have questioned what they view as more lenient treatment of Rittenhouse, who is White, despite the seriousness of his charges.