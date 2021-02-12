Please Note

The Biden administration says it has secured enough coronavirus vaccine doses from U.S. drugmakers to cover every American adult by the end of July, a deal that won’t immediately expand access to shots but that will ultimately boost supply by 50 percent in the United States.

The effort to immunize adult populations continued to gain urgency as some nations stepped up lockdown measures to contain the spread of more virulent strains of the virus. Germany was poised Friday to close its borders with the Czech Republic and at least one region in Austria where authorities say infection rates involving a variant first identified in Britain are high.

Here are some significant developments:
  • President Biden announced the vaccine deals Thursday in an emotional address in which he spoke through his mask as he called it a “patriotic responsibility” to wear one.
  • The Australian city of Melbourne will enter a five-day lockdown to curb a local outbreak involving the variant first detected in Britain. The restrictions include the barring of spectators from the Australian Open tennis tournament.
  • Health officials in D.C., Illinois and North Carolina announced the first known cases of the variant B.1.351, which was first identified in South Africa. As of this week, more than 30 states have reported cases of the B.1.1.7 variant.
  • Cash-strapped Venezuela is seeking a $300 million fund for vaccine supplies, including cash frozen in the United States by economic sanctions.
  • The United States has recorded more than 27.3 million coronavirus cases and more than 473,000 deaths. At least 35.4 million people have received one or both doses of the vaccine.

6:55 a.m.
Airports moved to reduce coronavirus risk but there are no guarantees, study says

By Lori Aratani

Airports have taken significant steps to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, but challenges remain, including upgrading and enhancing ventilation systems and adjusting operations to accommodate more people safely once demand for air travel returns, Harvard University researchers said.

The report Thursday by a team at the T.H. Chan School of Public Health focused on the curb-to-curb portion of the journey, assessing the risks travelers might face from the time they arrive at the airport until they land at their destination and claim their bags.

It is part of a growing amount of research, some of it funded by the aviation industry, that airlines hope will convince the public that air travel is safe as long as proper precautions are taken.

Federal health officials still continue to urge people to avoid travel. Researchers said even though their report found airports and airlines have taken steps to reduce the risks that someone will catch the coronavirus, there are no guarantees.

6:53 a.m.
Flood of vaccine misinformation in Spanish targets Latino immigrants

By Teo Armus

Latinos face higher chances of being infected by the coronavirus, getting hospitalized and dying of covid-19, but are twice as likely to lack the health insurance to afford treatment. They have suffered the sharpest drop in employment since March, and many who have held onto jobs are essential workers who risk exposure every day.

Yet they also appear to be getting vaccinated at very low rates.

Latino immigrants are far from a monolithic category, and many, including those in the Maryland suburbs, are eager to get vaccinated. Faced with language and literacy barriers, immigration fears or a lack of outreach from local and state governments, some of the most vulnerable communities have become fertile ground for vaccine misinformation, advocates say.

More than 753,000 Maryland residents had received at least one coronavirus shot as of Thursday, according to state data. Among the 587,000 residents for whom ethnicity was reported, less than 4 percent identified as Latino or Hispanic. Nine percent of the state’s population is Hispanic.

6:52 a.m.
France witnessing sharp decline in births post-lockdown

By Rick Noack

SAINT-DENIS, France — When France confined more than 64 million people under one of the world's strictest coronavirus lockdowns last spring, there was widespread speculation that a baby boom would follow.

Nine months on, though, instead of a boom, France is witnessing a sharp decline in births. Economic uncertainty, social stress and in some cases anxieties about the virus itself appear to have prompted families to abandon or postpone plans to have a baby.

The number of babies born at the main public hospital in Saint-Denis, a city on the outskirts of Paris that has one of France’s highest birthrates, plummeted by about 20 percent between mid-December and mid-January and is expected to remain below 2020 levels for at least the first half of the year. While the coronavirus wards were hives of activity last week, lights in the maternity ward were dimmed and the corridors empty.