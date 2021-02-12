Latinos face higher chances of being infected by the coronavirus, getting hospitalized and dying of covid-19, but are twice as likely to lack the health insurance to afford treatment. They have suffered the sharpest drop in employment since March, and many who have held onto jobs are essential workers who risk exposure every day.

Yet they also appear to be getting vaccinated at very low rates.

Latino immigrants are far from a monolithic category, and many, including those in the Maryland suburbs, are eager to get vaccinated. Faced with language and literacy barriers, immigration fears or a lack of outreach from local and state governments, some of the most vulnerable communities have become fertile ground for vaccine misinformation, advocates say.