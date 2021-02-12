One can only hope that his prayers are not in vain.

The Senate chaplain is, for the first time in history, an African American man. He is a Seventh-day Adventist by faith and an aficionado of bow ties in matters of dress. During the first impeachment trial, Black offered pointed spiritual guidance in his prayers, reminding members of the Senate that they are answerable to a higher calling than the demands of their base. They serve democracy and justice.

The chaplain is a nonpolitical and nonsectarian role. Black doesn’t call upon senators to make decisions based upon a particular religion or faith. He isn’t preaching doctrine; he’s urging integrity. And his presence makes it plain that contrary to what so many Americans argue, neither God, morality nor prayer have been banished from public life. They are not under assault.

That lament is one of many that fueled the mob that ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 — a display of violence that the former president is accused of inciting. The belief that a particular way of life — as rhapsodized by White, Christian, straight men and women — was being decimated was part of the crowd’s rallying cry. Indeed, as the pro-Trump crowd gathered outside the Capitol, a cross was lofted into the air and snarled hands clutched a rosary. Some of those people stormed the Capitol carrying bats and bear spray, all while the former president assured them that they were “special” and “loved.”

These protesters-turned-rioters also broke into the House chamber where they decided to pray. They acted as if they had borne God through the Rotunda on their back and up onto the speaker’s platform. They spoke with the fervor of someone performing an exorcism on the swamp. They were on a crusade and Trump was in the lead, trumpeting the lie of a stolen election, a falsehood that they read as an assault against the Almighty.

But the rioters were decrying the loss of something that has been right there all along. The Trump supporters lamented the inability to do the very things that they are wholly free to do. They carry their guns. They pray to their God. They speak their mind. They vote for the candidates of their choice. They aren’t aggrieved by the loss of their own rights; their rights are just fine. They’re simply angry that other people — people unlike them — now have access to rights of their own.

Trump’s acolytes want to paint their political adversaries as radical, evil and godless. And yet, the facts contradict that. The House managers pray. They did so before walking onto the Senate floor to make their case. There may be those who are unnerved by that, who believe that government officials should not bow their head and ask for guidance. But the narrative that the nation’s capitol is a God-free zone is simply not true. It’s a reassuring falsehood told by those who don’t want to believe that people who don’t sound like them or look like them could possibly pray like them.

The former president’s attorneys rooted their defense in the First Amendment and all its guarantees, in particular the freedom to express unpopular political views. They spun this defense in multiple directions, from arguing that all political rhetoric is overheated — which is to say, everyone is doing it — to pointing out the abundant use of the word “fight” in political speech. This latter point was illustrated in a nonsensical video in which the word “fight” was uttered by Democrats, journalists and Madonna, again and again in jump cuts and rewinds until it was more like a spoken word music video than a revelatory legal exhibit. Notably, Stacey Abrams was included in the video, not because she holds public office or has multiple Grammys, but because she is a point-person in helping the once disenfranchised gain access to their rights. She has the audacity to demand that equal rights should be equally accessible.

Trump’s leadoff attorney, Michael van der Veen, issued a dire, but illogical, warning about the proceedings: “It’s constitutional cancel culture,” he said. “History will record this shameful effort as a deliberate attempt by the Democrat party to smear, censor and cancel not just President Trump, but the 75 million Americans who voted for him.”

To begin: Democrat is a noun, not an adjective. But linguistic pettiness is apparently part of the defense strategy which included referring to Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) as “Anya” and mispronouncing the first name of Vice President Harris. Also, holding a former president accountable for his actions isn’t canceling the votes of his supporters. Their votes were counted. Their voices were heard. No one was canceled. The shame is that Trump and his supporters wanted to snuff out the votes and voices of their fellow citizens.

While the House managers spent more than 10 hours laying out their case against Trump, his defense team wrapped up in a little more than three and much of that time was spent replaying the same two videos and lamenting the death of free speech and free will and freedom even though everyone from Trump to his supporters have continued to speak nonstop. They simply take issue with what other people are saying in return.

In another prayer, the Senate’s chaplain implored, “Give our Senate jurors discernment that will rescue our nation from ruin. Illuminate their minds with your truth as you speak through the whispers of conscience. Remind them that the seeds they plant now, will bring a harvest.”