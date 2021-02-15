“If you could do it all over again,” Cuomo said, “I understand the public had questions and concerns and the press had many questions about nursing homes.”

Cuomo’s remarks come days after his top aide Melissa DeRosa admitted in a call with state lawmakers that the administration “froze” handling an inquiry sent from the legislature about the data while it handled a request sent by the Department of Justice regarding the deaths. In DeRosa’s conversation with lawmakers, first reported by the New York Post, she said the administration feared the data would be “used against us.”

Cuomo has come under fire, especially from Republicans, after nursing homes in the state accepted coronavirus-positive patients under a controversial directive from his administration. More than 9,000 recovering coronavirus patients were transferred to nursing homes early in the pandemic, the Associated Press reported.

New York’s attorney general Letitia James (D) in late January reported that nursing home resident deaths were undercounted by as much as 50 percent. Shortly after, the state’s reported death toll increased by thousands.

Echoing what his aide admitted to lawmakers, Cuomo said that his administration “paused” answering lawmakers, repeating an assertion that they were prioritizing the federal inquiry over the letter from the state legislature. The federal inquiry was responded to by early September while lawmakers’ questions went unanswered, the New York Times reported. His administration has maintained it asked the lawmakers for more time in September, explaining it was dealing with a federal inquiry.

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie did not know about questions from the justice department other than what was reported by news outlets, spokesperson Mike Whyland said Monday. Whyland said Cuomo’s administration told — not asked — lawmakers about the delay to fulfill their request.

“Let me be clear, the Governor’s office reached out to staff and said they needed more time to supply information requested by the members,” he tweeted. “They were not asking for permission and it wasn’t a negotiation. It was merely a heads up.”

Republican state senators have called for a special session to strip Cuomo of his expanded emergency powers granted during the pandemic. The controversy has pitted Democratic lawmakers against the governor too.

“At no point did the Administration notify the legislature about a DOJ investigation,” Democratic state Sen. Jessica Ramos tweeted. “People died and Cuomo lied then he had the gall to write a book.”

Cuomo has advertised an upcoming book about his handling of the pandemic.

On Monday, Cuomo faulted the void created by his government on the stress staff was under coordinating a response to the virus and deaths and planning for a vaccine rollout.