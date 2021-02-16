Scientists have been split about the reasons for the drop, citing increased vaccinations, decreased testing and the seasonal patterns of these kinds of viruses which see a decline in transmission rates as the winter goes on. Others have suggested it’s because people are getting better at following the various social distancing restrictions.
One number that has been increasing, however, is the rise in the more contagious variant first identified in Britain, which has seen its numbers double in the United States every 10 days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The instances are still low, but climbing — there were only 293 in late January, which rose to 611 by Feb. 4 and now stands at 1,168.
Study confirms U.K. variant deadlier
Scientists had already determined that the variant of the novel coronavirus first detected in the fall in Britain — known as B.1.1.7. because of its molecular makeup — was probably 30 to 70 percent more transmissible than the typical version of the virus causing covid-19.
They also knew, based on preliminary data, that the variant appeared to be relatively more deadly for the growing number of people catching it.
British scientists now say the variant is probably 30 to 70 percent more deadly, based on a follow-up study by the government released Friday that assessed a larger sample size of covid-19 patients and also found a higher rate of hospitalization.
The variant is “associated with an increased risk of hospitalization and death compared to infection with” other forms of the virus, according to the study, which drew from multiple databases across the country.
Cuomo acknowledges lack of transparency in reporting nursing home deaths
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo for the first time Monday acknowledged a lack of transparency in his administration’s initial reporting of coronavirus deaths in New York nursing homes, admitting that the “void” of information furthered disinformation and induced anxiety amid a deadly pandemic.
Cuomo, who was a Democratic favorite early in the crisis, admitted his administration did not promptly answer questions from the public and media about the number of residents in New York’s nursing homes and long-term care facilities who died from covid-19 — now more than 13,000. He said that delayed response allowed for a void “filled with skepticism, cynicism, and conspiracy theories which furthered the confusion.” But Cuomo, not directly apologizing, defended his administration’s actions in the face of an unprecedented strain.
Europe’s lockdowns are getting stricter — and may be working
For months, one pesky number had undermined Britain’s fight against the coronavirus. It was a figure that British authorities call the R number, also known as the reproduction number, or simply R0.
The R number is a representation of how fast the coronavirus, or really any other disease, is spreading. If the figure is above 1, as the coronavirus stubbornly was for months in Britain, it means that on average, a person will spread the virus to more than one person and that the outbreak is spreading.
But on Friday, the British government had good news: The R number had dropped to between 0.7 and 0.9 this week, finally below 1 for the first time since July 2020.
Many were quick to point out what they thought the cause was: a longer, stricter government lockdown in place since early January.
Cases are dropping in the U.S., experts cite these four reasons
In recent weeks, U.S. coronavirus case data — long a closely-watched barometer of the pandemic’s severity — has sent some encouraging signals: The rate of newly recorded infections is plummeting from coast to coast and the worst surge yet is finally relenting. But scientists are split on why, exactly, it is happening.
Some point to the quickening pace of coronavirus vaccine administration, some say it’s because of the natural seasonal ebb of respiratory viruses and others chalk it up to social distancing measures.
And every explanation is appended with two significant caveats: The country is still in a bad place, continuing to notch more than 90,000 new cases every day, and recent progress could still be imperiled, either by new fast-spreading virus variants or by relaxed social distancing measures.