Scientists have been split about the reasons for the drop , citing increased vaccinations, decreased testing and the seasonal patterns of these kinds of viruses which see a decline in transmission rates as the winter goes on. Others have suggested it’s because people are getting better at following the various social distancing restrictions.

One number that has been increasing, however, is the rise in the more contagious variant first identified in Britain, which has seen its numbers double in the United States every 10 days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The instances are still low, but climbing — there were only 293 in late January, which rose to 611 by Feb. 4 and now stands at 1,168.