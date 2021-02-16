Instead, nearly three weeks later, at least 24 people who attended the conference have now tested positive for the coronavirus — including Diamandis himself.

“I thought creating a COVID ‘immunity bubble’ for a small group in a TV studio setting was possible,” Diamandis, who is also the co-founder of a coronavirus vaccine company, recently wrote on his personal website. “I was wrong.”

For months, public health experts have urged people to refrain from holding indoor gatherings to curb the spread of a virus that has now killed more than 485,000 people in the United States. Still, many have disregarded the recommendations and have hosted weddings, impromptu family birthday lunches, group pictures and other gatherings that have become superspreader events.

Although the number of daily reported coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths nationwide has continued to decline in recent days, experts warn the figures are still alarming. California has reported at least 47,043 coronavirus-related deaths and more than 3.4 million cases since last February, according to The Washington Post’s coronavirus tracker. When the event began last month, private gatherings had been banned in the state until the region’s ICU capacity returned to above 15 percent.

Diamandis did not immediately respond to a message from The Post as of early Tuesday.

For the past nine years, Diamandis, who is also the founder of several space companies and Silicon Valley innovation hub Singularity University, has organized an exclusive event called the Abundance 360 Summit where about 400 entrepreneurs and CEOs discuss AI, robotics and other topics. Attendees submit applications and if selected, can pay more than $30,000 to come, according to the MIT Technology Review.

This year, the conference was supposed to take place virtually at a Los Angeles hotel, said Diamandis, 59. But organizers later decided to allow roughly 80 guests in person and moved it to the offices of the XPRIZE Foundation, his nonprofit organization that designs and hosts public tech competitions. The foundation has launched a program awarding $6 million in prize money for solutions to coronavirus testing. Diamandis is also co-founder of Covaxx, a vaccine development company.

“Having been socially isolated for almost a year, it was understandable that people wanted to connect in person,” Diamandis wrote. “The question was, ‘Could we make it happen in a safe fashion?’ ”

Guests had to submit a negative test result 72 hours before arriving, and the week of the event, all attendees were given daily tests as well as access to intravenous vitamins and minerals and at least four doctors, Diamandis said.

“As a result, we felt awesome, we felt safe,” he wrote. “But I was wrong.”

Although Diamandis said all tests performed during the conference came back negative, he said organizers did not require attendees to keep their masks on at all times, something he called one of his “biggest failings.”

On Jan. 28, two days after the conference ended, one member of Diamandis’s staff tested positive. Shortly after, Diamandis said, his team sent out emails asking everyone who had attended the conference, including staff, speakers and vendors, to get tested, quarantine and begin contact tracing.

By the morning of Feb. 3, at least five employees of the summit, two speakers and one family member who wasn’t at the conference had contracted the virus, according to the MIT Technology Review. This number, according to internal communications reviewed by the paper, doubled by the end of the day.

Diamandis told the MIT Technology Review that he “screwed up” by holding the in-person event.

“I am trying my very best to turn the situation to one where I can speak loudly and clearly, and share what I learned in a positive fashion, not get burned in the fire but use it to drive a spotlight on,” he told the publication. “Listen, I screwed up here.”

Diamandis said he was convinced he could make an “immunity bubble” work. But now he says he was wrong.