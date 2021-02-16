The woman and girl did not survive, and the man and boy were transported to the hospital.

The tragic deaths are among a rising number of reports of people suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning, as Texans face a deadly wintry storm that brought record-low temperatures and demands for electricity that overwhelmed the state’s electric grid, leaving more than 3.2 million people in the dark and with no heat for more than 24 hours.

As more reports of poisoning emerged Tuesday, government officials sounded the alarm.

“SPREAD THE WORD: The number of people being admitted to local hospitals for carbon monoxide is rising at a disturbing rate. Do not bring any outdoor appliances (grills, etc) inside, or run your car inside the garage,” Harris County judge Lina Hidalgo wrote on Twitter.

In a video from the Emergency Operations Center, Hidalgo said the county had received reports of at least 50 incidents of CO poisoning, calling it the second biggest challenge the county is facing, after the widespread power outages that have left 1.37 million people in the region with no power, a situation she described as “a nightmare."

The Cy-Fair Fire Department, which provides emergency services to the Cypress-Fairbanks area outside Houston in Harris County, reported Tuesday afternoon that it had been receiving multiple carbon monoxide poisoning calls, and that at least 23 people that included 12 children, in several different incidents, have been transported to hospitals for CO poisoning in the past 24 hours.

All of the incidents had resulted from people using charcoal grills to heat their homes and combat freezing temperatures, the department said, launching stark warning against the use of ovens, grills and generators inside their homes.

“Co is an odorless/colorless gas that can kill you,” the department said.

On Monday night, the department responded to a call about a family of six, including four children, who had used a charcoal grill for about four hours to fight off the freezing temperatures. When they arrived at the household, the apartment was filled with smoke, the department reported.

“We are in a super dire situation, with power outages, no water and historic low temperatures people are desperately trying to keep their loved ones warm,” said Daniel Arizpe, public information officer at the Cy-Fair Fire Department.

The department’s concern is that with the weather forecast for Tuesday night signaling at below freezing and more ice and storm expected, the outages will most likely continue, leaving people even more desperate and leading to more cases of CO poisoning incidents, Arizpe said.

“Nobody was prepared for this prolonged, hard freeze and snow and ice and the power cuts that goes with it, this is a grim situation and everyone is just trying to do their best,” Arizpe said, adding that Texans are not used to dealing with such extreme cold temperatures and added many of them might have been unaware of the hazards of CO poisoning.

Crews are overwhelmed and in disaster operation mode, Arizpe added. The responders are scrambling to handle the deluge of 911 calls, most of them related to carbon monoxide detection, house fires, or health emergencies of people depending on oxygen or ventilators, he said.

“This is essentially like Hurricane Harvey, without enough hands,” he said.

At least 300 cases of poisoning were reported in Harris County alone since the beginning of the storm, including 90 calls to the Houston Fire Department and 100 cases treated in emergency rooms, the Houston Chronicle reported.

The Houston Police Department did not immediately respond to several requests for comment.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department is encouraging people to avoid open-flame heaters to warm their homes, and make other arrangements instead, like staying in a central areas of their homes, inside of a closet, which is likely to be the warmest spot in their house.

Concerns also grew among emergency responders about the toll the storm would have on the most vulnerable, like the homeless and the elderly.

“We are asking people to check in on their neighbors, on their friends, as we try to keep up with their calls and help everyone we can,” Arizpe said.

In preparation to the storm, Houston set up shelter and a warming center at the George R. Brown Convention for homeless people. By Tuesday morning, the shelter was running at full capacity and no longer taking people.