As the pandemic changes commuting patterns, the D.C. metro adapts
Metro this week began reducing Metrorail service during peak commuting hours because of low usage while saying it will boost Metrobus service as new commuting trends emerge during the coronavirus pandemic.
The transit agency referred to the changes as a way to “normalize” rail service — its response to a new normal that has prompted a shifting of resources during a pandemic in which many workers no longer commute to offices. Those who do use public transit often are essential or service workers with schedules that deviate from 9-to-5.
Other passengers are using rail and buses for shopping and other needs that can take place at any time.
Instead of shorter train waits during morning and afternoon “rush hour” periods, Metro is changing to a standard weekday wait time that will stretch from morning into the evening.
More than a million people traveled over Presidents’ Day weekend, reports TSA
For two days in a row over the holiday weekend, the Transportation Security Administration recorded checkpoint throughput numbers exceeding 1 million travelers per day, for the first time since Jan. 4. The traffic numbers are a significant increase after TSA reported a milestone slump last month.
TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said those numbers were actually reduced by winter storms, which upset many travel plans. Nearly 4,000 Sunday and Monday flights within, into and out of the United States were canceled because of a major winter storm, the Wall Street Journal reported.
“We saw so many flights impacted by weather, which may have resulted in cancellations,” Farbstein said. “It could have been higher.”
New York sues Amazon for failing to adequately protect warehouse workers from coronavirus
New York Attorney General Letitia James accused Amazon of “repeatedly and persistently” failing to provide adequate protection to its warehouse workers in the state, suing the e-commerce giant Tuesday.
The company’s “flagrant disregard for health and safety requirements” at facilities in Queens and Staten Island “threatened serious illness and grave harm” to workers, James alleged in the suit filed in New York Supreme Court. And the threat continues to pose a danger to public health.
The suit also alleges Amazon disregarded crucial workplace safety measures such as social distancing requirements and providing employees time to properly maintain sanitary work stations.
“Amazon has cut corners in complying with the particular requirements that would most jeopardize its sales volume and productivity rates, thereby ensuring outsize profits at an unprecedented rate of growth for the company and its shareholders,” the suit alleges.
State and local governments are desperate for stimulus aid, here’s why
Facing deep budget shortfalls, state and local governments have shed 1.3 million jobs since the pandemic began last year — a loss of more than 1 in 20 government jobs, according to a Washington Post analysis of government data.
While tax revenue grew in some states last year, the majority — at least 26 states — were hit with declines. Revenue fell by 10 percent or more in five states, including a 43 percent drop in Alaska and a 10 percent decline in Florida. The toll was felt in both Republican-led states such as Texas, which saw a 10 percent shortfall, and Democratic-led ones, such as Oregon, which weathered a 13 percent drop.
Rescuing struggling state and local governments has been at the center of Congress’s months-long debate over how to address the economic upheaval caused by the pandemic. Republicans oppose the idea, calling it a “blue state bailout” that would reward poor local financial management.