The global number of new coronavirus cases has declined by 16 percent over the past week, the World Health Organization said, even as more virulent strains of the virus spurred outbreaks in multiple regions.

There has been a similar reduction in the global number of deaths, the agency added. Europe and the Americas, including the United States, in particular, have seen the greatest drop in new cases reported. The number of new U.S. infections has fallen by 23.7 percent in the past week, while nearly 28 million cases have been reported with 486,000 deaths in the last year.