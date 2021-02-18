The vaccines, however, showed a decreased ability to neutralize the strain now dominant in South Africa, worrying some researchers and prompting Pfizer to announce it was taking necessary steps to develop a booster shot or updated vaccine.
The new findings add to wider concerns about the South Africa variant, which recently showed significant resistance to the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University in a small-scale trial. Those results spurred South Africa’s government to scrap the vaccine in favor of the single-dose shot produced by Johnson & Johnson.
She trudged three miles through 10 inches of snow to get her vaccine. She’s 90-years-old.
Fran Goldman had spent weeks glued to her tablet and on the phone with her local health department before she was finally able to schedule a coronavirus vaccine appointment last weekend.
So when the 90-year-old woke up on Sunday to find 10 inches of snow covering the unplowed Seattle roads, she realized she only had two options: Rescheduling her shot or trekking by foot for three miles.
She chose the latter.
“It absolutely had a happy ending,” Goldman told The Washington Post in an interview late Tuesday. “It was worth every soggy step.”
Although Goldman got a shot thanks to her persistence and a support network of family and friends, her case illustrates the significant hurdles many seniors still face while searching for a dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
A look at the debate and data over the safety of opening schools
For months, school districts throughout the country have struggled with whether and how to reopen buildings that, in some cases, have been shuttered for nearly a year. With bullish talk and promised support, President Biden raised expectations that reopenings would accelerate this spring.
The stakes are enormous. Going back is frightening for many teachers and parents, especially with coronavirus rates remaining at high levels and new variants of the virus emerging. And yet the negative consequences of all-remote learning are significant, too. Children are forfeiting academic progress and struggling emotionally. Some parents are unable to work while their children are at home.
But sorting out the science of the matter has been complicated for administrators and parents. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weighed in last week with a detailed set of guidelines that answered many questions but raised others.
U.S. life expectancy takes dramatic hit from pandemic during the first half of 2020
Life expectancy in the United States fell by a full year during the first half of 2020, a staggering decline that reflects the toll of the covid-19 pandemic as well as a rise in deaths from drug overdoses, heart attacks and diseases that accompanied the outbreak, according to government data released Thursday.
The last time life expectancy at birth dropped more dramatically was during World War II. Americans can now expect to live as long as they did in 2006, according to the provisional data released by the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), a part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Black and Latino Americans were hit harder than Whites, reflecting the racial disparities of the pandemic, according to the new analysis. Black Americans lost 2.7 years of life expectancy, and Latinos lost 1.9. White life expectancy fell 0.8 years.