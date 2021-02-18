For months, school districts throughout the country have struggled with whether and how to reopen buildings that, in some cases, have been shuttered for nearly a year. With bullish talk and promised support, President Biden raised expectations that reopenings would accelerate this spring.

The stakes are enormous. Going back is frightening for many teachers and parents, especially with coronavirus rates remaining at high levels and new variants of the virus emerging. And yet the negative consequences of all-remote learning are significant, too. Children are forfeiting academic progress and struggling emotionally. Some parents are unable to work while their children are at home.