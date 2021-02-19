The Biden administration is expected to promise $4 billion in assistance to the Covax initiative backed by the World Health Organization, while both Britain and France said they would donate or set aside portions of their vaccine supplies for use in developing nations. In a statement Thursday, U.S. drugmaker Novavax committed to sending more than a billion vaccine doses to Covax, which seeks the equitable distribution of coronavirus shots worldwide.
Analysis: The pandemic leads to new forms of inequality
Leaders of the Group of Seven major economies are slated to convene virtually Friday, with the pandemic at the top of the agenda. President Biden is expected to speak on plans to boost international coronavirus vaccine production and distribution, “as well as continued efforts to mobilize and cooperate against the threat of emerging infectious diseases by building country capacity and establishing health security financing,” the White House said Sunday.
So far, though, the United States has been seen as one of the chief flag-bearers of vaccine nationalism, stockpiling vaccines so that most of the country may be vaccinated by midsummer, even while other nations lag far behind. A new estimate by the One campaign, a global anti-poverty organization, calculates that even after vaccinating 100 percent of its population, the United States may have as many as 453 million excess doses. The world’s richest countries could donate close to a billion doses of leading vaccines in the near term without jeopardizing plans to inoculate their own populations, One’s analysis suggests.
Scarcity of biotech ingredients puts squeeze on vaccine rollout
Acuitas Therapeutics, a tiny biotechnology firm in Vancouver, B.C., has just 30 employees and leases its labs from the University of British Columbia. The company doesn’t even have a sign on its building. Until last year, it outsourced production of only small volumes of lipid nanoparticles, fat droplets used to deliver RNA into cells, for research and a single approved treatment for a rare disease.
But now, one of Acuitas’s discoveries has become a precious commodity. A proprietary molecule called an ionizable cationic lipid is a crucial piece of the mRNA vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, and it is in urgent demand for production of billions of vaccine doses worldwide.
Scaling up production of formerly niche substances such as lipid nanoparticles for a global vaccine drive has been among the most complex challenges facing the Biden administration as it aims to ramp up the frustratingly slow provision of shots across the country, according to interviews with company officials and outside scientists and government reports.
Tanzania’s president insists the country is covid-free. So why are people dying?
NAIROBI — Tanzania’s president recently rejected any need for coronavirus vaccines, instead promoting herbal cures. He claims the nation of 60 million has been “covid-free” since he presided over three days of national prayer in June.
Mark Mwandosya, a former minister in the president’s ruling party, knows that is not true.
Over the past month, Mwandosya has turned his social media feeds into a stream of mini-obituaries. Fifteen of his family members and close friends have died. As he rattled off their names, he said he could not prove any of them had coronavirus, because the government has limited testing almost entirely to travelers. But the stories all go the same way.
“It’s the same in each,” he said in an interview. “Challenges associated with breathing, losing strength and then dropping down dead.”