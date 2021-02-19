Leaders of the Group of Seven major economies are slated to convene virtually Friday, with the pandemic at the top of the agenda. President Biden is expected to speak on plans to boost international coronavirus vaccine production and distribution, “as well as continued efforts to mobilize and cooperate against the threat of emerging infectious diseases by building country capacity and establishing health security financing,” the White House said Sunday .

So far, though, the United States has been seen as one of the chief flag-bearers of vaccine nationalism, stockpiling vaccines so that most of the country may be vaccinated by midsummer, even while other nations lag far behind. A new estimate by the One campaign, a global anti-poverty organization, calculates that even after vaccinating 100 percent of its population, the United States may have as many as 453 million excess doses. The world’s richest countries could donate close to a billion doses of leading vaccines in the near term without jeopardizing plans to inoculate their own populations, One’s analysis suggests.