United Airlines said Saturday evening that all 200-plus passengers and 10 crew members have left the Boeing 777 and that it is working to get its customers on a new flight to Hawaii within “the next few hours.” The company confirmed that its flight “experienced an engine failure shortly after departure.”
The company did not immediately respond to questions about the potential cause of the breakdown.
Broomfield Police said they got reports of debris dropped in “several neighborhoods” at about 1:08 p.m. local time. They urged people to call in about wreckage as patrol officers searched for it and shared a photo of a giant metal ring that crashed into a front yard.
Other hunks of the engine wound up on a turf field. “Please avoid the area if possible,” police said.
At least one home was damaged, according to Broomfield Police spokeswoman Jennifer McIntyre, who said debris went through a roof.
A video circulating on social media, reportedly taken from Flight 328, showed orange flames coming out of a rattling engine. The Twitter user who posted the clip, and who said their parents were onboard, did not immediately respond to The Washington Post’s inquiries.