Houston, the nation’s fourth-largest city, was under a boil-water advisory Friday evening. In Austin, Texas’s capital, much of the city was without running water, and officials could not say when it might return.

“This has just been one thing after another,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler (D) told CNN on Friday. “This is a community of people that are scared, and upset, and angry. We’re eventually going to need some better answers to why we’re here."

As Texas begins its recovery from the failure of its electric grid, attention is shifting to whether a disaster of this magnitude could have been avoided and who is to blame for the emergency. Congress is likely to open an investigation next week into what went wrong in Texas, and the state’s legislature is expected to conduct its own hearings.

Independent authorities said it is up to the Public Utility Commission of Texas — which oversees the Electric Reliability Council of Texas — to mandate that suppliers better prepare for extreme cold and penalize those that choose not to do so. Without such costs, experts said, the power suppliers will continue to neglect preparations, with predictable consequences.

“To save millions of dollars, the generators failed to weatherize, and the consequences are that people have died and it’s cost the state many billions of dollars in repairs to our homes and our buildings,” said Tom “Smitty” Smith, a former longtime director of the Texas branch of the left-leaning public-interest organization Public Citizen.

Jim Freudenstein, 68, was filling up six gallons of water for his family of five at a Walmart in north Houston on Friday evening. The water is back on at his house, but the city remains under a boil-water notice. The family lost power for a day and a half, and the temperature inside dropped down to 47 degrees.

“I’m from up north so I was okay,” Freudenstein said. “It’s so funny because the kids, it just didn’t bother them at all. But the adults, they weathered it, they didn’t complain.”

Freudenstein, who works security at a factory nearby, said he planned to keep coming to Walmart to get water as long as it was needed for cooking, brushing their teeth and drinking.

As for whom he blames for the power outages and water issues the region has experienced this week, he says, “God.”

“But he’s also helping us get through it,” Freudenstein said.

Biden will sign a request from Texas officials to declare a major disaster in Texas, the president told Robert J. Fenton Jr., acting administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in a call Friday. A major disaster declaration increases the range of federal assistance programs to help those affected by the designated emergency event. FEMA has so far provided generators, drinking water, food and other supplies to Texas.

Biden also told Fenton he was ready to mobilize other federal agencies to help those in Texas in critical need, according to a White House readout of the call. Biden said earlier Friday that he would like to visit Texas soon, “but I don’t want to be a burden.”

Biden has already approved states of emergency in Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.

The week’s cold weather and icy conditions delayed the distribution of 6 million doses of coronavirus vaccines, which amount to a three-day supply. The disruption was felt in all 50 states, according to Andy Slavitt, the White House senior adviser on the government’s response to the coronavirus.

Biden, speaking at a Pfizer plant in Kalamazoo, Mich., that manufactures vaccine, said the weather is “slowing up the distribution.”

News of the magnitude of the slowdown came after thousands of Americans already lost their appointments for second doses because they never arrived or the vaccination site was closed. The ripple effects are expected to stretch into next week as states await delayed shipments and scramble to get their vaccination efforts back on track.