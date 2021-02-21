Texas’s deregulated electrical grid triggered mass outages that left residents in the nation’s second-largest state trapped without heat for days in freezing homes.

Several died after desperate attempts to stay warm, including a 75-year-old woman and her three young grandchildren in a suburban Houston house fire sparked by a fireplace.

Some Texans on variable-rate electricity plans, which offer a potentially lower-cost alternative to traditional fixed-rate energy payments, had service through the storm. But the bills skyrocketed. One company, Griddy, said it was forced to raise its prices as much as 300 times the normal wholesale rate, meaning a typical $2-a-day household would face more than $600 in daily charges.

Griddy knew that the storm was going to cause a massive spike in prices, and it sent an email to its customers on Sunday night warning them to find new providers. But when customers went shopping, the other providers weren’t offering plans.

One resident, Ty Williams, told WFAA that he saw the email from Griddy and tried to switch to a new company but that no one would accept him as a new customer until Feb. 26. Williams told the outlet that he normally pays $660 a month across three electric meters — home, guesthouse and office — but that his bill shot to more than $17,000 the past week.

“How in the world can anyone pay that?” Williams told WFAA. “I mean you go from a couple hundred dollars a month … there’s absolutely no way … it makes no sense.”

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said Saturday that he was convening an emergency meeting with state lawmakers to discuss the spikes, saying in a statement that “it is unacceptable for Texans who suffered through days in the freezing cold without electricity or heat to now be hit with skyrocketing energy costs.”

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages the state’s power grid, faces a state investigation and two lawsuits arguing that its failure to prepare for extreme cold left residents freezing and in the dark.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Friday that he was launching an investigation into how ERCOT and other power companies had “grossly mishandled” the winter storm. An ERCOT official defended its decision to trigger rolling outages, saying in a statement Saturday that it had been the “right choice to avoid a statewide blackout.”

The catastrophic winter storm was expected to become the “largest insurance claim event in [Texas] history,” said the Insurance Council of Texas, a trade group, which estimated that the damage would far outpace the $19 billion in claims from Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

Biden signed a major disaster declaration that will allow much of Texas to tap vast reserves of federal aid, the White House said Saturday, offering a new financial lifeline to the state. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson (D) said Saturday that the declaration would “help our city recover.”

The declaration followed similar state-of-emergency notices in Louisiana and Oklahoma, which will allow the general public and business owners to apply for temporary-housing grants, home-repair loans and other emergency aid.

Biden’s Texas declaration offers individual assistance to 77 of 254 counties, including the areas around Houston, Dallas and Austin, but does not cover the entire state. He had said Friday that he hoped to visit the state next week.

Abbott said Saturday that the “partial approval is an important first step,” and the White House said more counties could be covered as government officials continue assessing the damage. In recent days, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has provided generators, food, water and other supplies statewide.