British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will outline Monday his government’s plan to relax the country’s stringent coronavirus lockdown, more than two months after beginning one of the world’s most ambitious vaccination drives.

The proposal, the details of which were leaked to the media, includes three phases and relies on metrics such as immunization and infection rates, as well as the potential dangers posed by more contagious variants of the virus.

The exit strategy will begin March 8 with the reopening of schools, the resumption of care home visits and a regulation allowing two people from different households to socialize together in a public place. After that, daily life restrictions could eventually give way to outdoor sports, wider group gatherings and more activities such as shopping or getting a haircut — but not until at least mid-May.

“I think it’s important that we do this cautiously, steadily based on the vaccine rollout,” Britain’s vaccine minister, Nadhim Zahawi, said in an interview with Sky News Monday. “We don’t want this hard-won achievement to be jeopardized by this emotional feeling that we’ve got to try and go faster.”

Zahawi said that if the current pace of vaccinations continues and any outbreaks of new variants are kept under control, it “should be the last time we ever enter this severe level of lockdown because of covid-19.”

Britain has administered first vaccine doses to more than 16 million people and plans to completely immunize the adult population of 54 million by the fall. It has relied on the shots from Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca, both of which require two injections.

Despite the progress, however, “there are going to be lots of disappointed people when they hear Boris Johnson set out Monday’s lockdown lifting plan,” Sky News’ deputy political editor, Sam Coates, wrote.