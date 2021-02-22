TEL AVIV — Israel has paid Russia $1.2 million to deliver coronavirus vaccines to Syria as part of a prisoner swap to bring back an Israeli woman who crossed the border last week, according to the Israeli media.

Addressing the reports, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he spoke twice with Russian President Vladimir Putin to help in the negotiation for the release of the Israeli citizen and denied that Israel had provided vaccines from its own supply, but he did not comment on the stories of paying Russia to send its Sputnik vaccine to Syria as part of the deal.

“We brought back the woman. I’m happy we did this. I thank President Putin that we did this. And more than this I won’t add, because that was the Russian request,” said Netanyahu on Saturday night in a statement. “I want to say that not even one Israeli vaccine went to this thing.”

Syria has denied that any vaccines were involved in the exchange.

The Israeli woman, reportedly a former member of the ultra-Orthodox community who lived in the West Bank settlement of Modiin Illit, was detained by the Syrian authorities after crossing illegally into the country by foot on Feb. 2.

In exchange for her release, Israel on Thursday also released two shepherds who had crossed into Israel in recent years.

The woman, whose identity remains unknown as per the military censor, previously attempted to illegally enter the Gaza Strip. According to Channel 12, the woman said she was “seeking adventure” and viewed Syria as “another trip destination.”

The Syria deal has added fuel to growing criticism of Israel from human rights organizations that in failing to coordinate vaccinations for the neighboring Palestinian Territories, it is shirking its own legal responsibilities as an occupying power.

It has agreed to deliver about 5,000 vaccine doses to the some 3 million Palestinians who live the West Bank, but it has delayed the shipment of any vaccines to the Gaza Strip.