Yet deaths too are falling, with numbers almost 30 percent lower this week than last week and hospitalizations down 15 percent. The brutal winter surge may be slowing and vaccinations gaining pace, but the experts warn there is still a long way to go in the fight. Top infectious-disease expert Anthony S. Fauci warned that we might still be seeing masks in 2022 and refused to predict when “normal” would return.
Israel paid Russia to deliver vaccines to Syria in prisoner swap, according to local media reports
TEL AVIV — Israel has paid Russia $1.2 million to deliver coronavirus vaccines to Syria as part of a prisoner swap to bring back an Israeli woman who crossed the border last week, according to the Israeli media.
Addressing the reports, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he spoke twice with Russian President Vladimir Putin to help in the negotiation for the release of the Israeli citizen and denied that Israel had provided vaccines from its own supply, but he did not comment on the stories of paying Russia to send its Sputnik vaccine to Syria as part of the deal.
“We brought back the woman. I’m happy we did this. I thank President Putin that we did this. And more than this I won’t add, because that was the Russian request,” said Netanyahu on Saturday night in a statement. “I want to say that not even one Israeli vaccine went to this thing.”
Syria has denied that any vaccines were involved in the exchange.
The Israeli woman, reportedly a former member of the ultra-Orthodox community who lived in the West Bank settlement of Modiin Illit, was detained by the Syrian authorities after crossing illegally into the country by foot on Feb. 2.
In exchange for her release, Israel on Thursday also released two shepherds who had crossed into Israel in recent years.
The woman, whose identity remains unknown as per the military censor, previously attempted to illegally enter the Gaza Strip. According to Channel 12, the woman said she was “seeking adventure” and viewed Syria as “another trip destination.”
The Syria deal has added fuel to growing criticism of Israel from human rights organizations that in failing to coordinate vaccinations for the neighboring Palestinian Territories, it is shirking its own legal responsibilities as an occupying power.
It has agreed to deliver about 5,000 vaccine doses to the some 3 million Palestinians who live the West Bank, but it has delayed the shipment of any vaccines to the Gaza Strip.
“Do I need to wait for a Jewish man or woman to cross into Gaza so that [Palestinians] can get a vaccine?” asked Knesset member Ahmad Tibi on Friday on Twitter.
Analysis: Biden administration has limited authority to fulfill school reopening pledge
President Biden has vocalized his support for schools reopening — a popular position among many parents overwhelmed with the challenges of juggling work and educating their children during the coronavirus pandemic.
But amid sometimes confusing messages coming from the administration, the president’s comments this week about school reopenings might have some parents asking: What power does the White House even have over local school districts’ decisions to reopen schools?
During a town hall event on CNN in Milwaukee, Biden stated his desire for students to be back in school five days a week, with a priority on getting kindergartners through eighth-graders in school as soon as possible.
Strong opinions on Oxford vs. Pfizer emerge in the U.K.
LONDON — It's the ultimate first-world problem. While more than 130 countries are still waiting for coronavirus vaccines, the wealthiest nations have doses on offer from multiple makers, and people rolling up their sleeves want to know: Can I choose which shot I get?
In Britain, the options today are the homegrown Oxford-AstraZeneca jab, “the English one,” or the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, “the posh one.” Doctors’ offices describe the phones ringing with patients certain which is better, or best, for them.
The choice is complicated by the fact that there is not supposed to be any choice. There is no private option in Britain for this. The vaccines are bought, distributed and deployed by the state-funded National Health Service, which serves all, rich and poor, free at the point of service — with no one allowed to jump the queue or pick and choose.
Fauci says mask-wearing may continue into 2022 as questions mount about when we can return to normal
Pandemic-weary Americans have employed a particular dependent clause so often that it has become a cliche: “When things are back to normal ...”
Kids back to school. Parents back at work. Bars. Gyms. Concerts. Travel. Dinner parties.
It is a phrase as optimistic as it is anticipatory. But it hides a burning question: When will things be normal again?
Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease doctor, gets this question several times per week, and he is clearly aware of how closely Americans are following his every prediction amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“No, you know, I can’t say that, Dana,” Fauci told CNN’s Dana Bash when she asked him on Sunday whether his timeline for a return to normality had been pushed back by a year or more. “Because then it will be a sound bite that’s not true. I’m saying: We don’t know.”
Trying to visualize 500,000 dead, the monstrous U.S. pandemic toll
A year ago, covid-19 had killed just a handful of people in the United States. Now, the pandemic’s official death toll equals the size of a major city, more than the population of Kansas City, Mo., and nearly as many as Atlanta or Sacramento.
It can be hard to grasp the enormity — almost half a million people, gone. What if we imagined them traveling as one group? Or killed in action? Or all buried together?
If 500,000 passengers traveled by bus …
An average motor coach — the kind of bus you would take from one city to another — holds 50 people. Transporting only the number of people who died last month would require dozens of buses.