The man was loading his groceries into his car on Inauguration Day outside the Hialeah, Fla., grocery store when Wright, who is White, allegedly stormed up to him, vandalized his car, spewed racist slurs and assaulted him.

“This is not going to be Biden’s America, this is my America,” said Wright, an anesthesiologist at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, according to an arrest report obtained over the weekend by the Miami Herald. “We should have burned it all.”

Wright, 58, was arrested Friday and charged with tampering with a victim, criminal mischief and battery with prejudice, which is classified as a hate crime, according to arrest records.

Wright could not be reached for comment late Sunday. It was not clear in court records whether she has a lawyer.

Wright’s alleged attack is the latest flash point of violent and racist encounters involving outspoken Trump supporters since the election. When a pro-Trump mob violently stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, video showed many spewing racist slurs. One Capitol police officer’s told BuzzFeed News he was called the n-word at least 15 times. That same day, a Black woman in Los Angeles was allegedly assaulted by a group of pro-Trump demonstrators, leading the Los Angeles Police Department to investigate whether the incident was a hate crime.

Before the alleged attack in the Hialeah parking lot, police said the man, who has not been identified, was standing in front of Wright while in line to pay for his groceries. When he noticed Wright was standing close to him, the man asked her in Spanish to remain socially distant, according to the Herald.

Wright ignored the man, prompting him to repeat the request in English. Wright then allegedly “mumbled bad words” in response, the newspaper reported.

Once in the parking lot, Wright allegedly walked up the man and stood within one foot of his face. The man asked her to step back, police said, which enraged her even more.

The arrest report said Wright called him a slur for Hispanic people. She also allegedly said “we should have gotten rid of you when we could.”

Then the doctor used her keys to scratch and “stab the victim’s vehicle while saying he needed to go back to his country,” the Herald reported. When the man took out his phone and attempted to call the police, Wright allegedly punched him. When the phone dropped to the ground, Wright stomped on it and kicked the man, police said.

After the alleged assault, Wright drove away in her Jeep Wrangler. On Friday, one month later, she was arrested outside her home in Miami Springs, Fla.

The Hialeah Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Post late Sunday.

On social media, the doctor has shared false claims that Trump won the election and untrue allegations that Dominion Voting System machines changed ballot counts. She also posted images of herself wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat at a Trump rally and a post that said, “It’s okay to be White.”

In the weeks leading up to Halloween, Wright placed a mannequin that resembled a masked-up President Biden on a chair in her front yard with a sign that said, “Expose the Biden crime family.” According to the Herald, neighbors flocked to Wright’s yard and took pictures with the display, which included the Chinese flag and chairs spaced out to seemingly to mock Biden’s guidance to social distance.