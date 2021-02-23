Prude’s death sparked outrage after his family released graphic footage of his arrest, and the case fueled already intense scrutiny of police use of force against Black Americans as well as their approach to mental health calls. “You’re trying to kill me!” Prude said in the video of his arrest, which took place a week before he died last March.

Police had covered Prude’s head with a controversial “spit hood” intended to shield officers from bodily fluids, and experts say officers neglected to use known tactics for helping people in crisis. A medical examiner eventually ruled Prude’s death a homicide caused by “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.”

James called Tuesday at a news conference for better training for law enforcement, including mandatory de-escalation training for all police officers in New York. She also said police should seek alternatives to the “spit sock” used to hood Prude, and reiterated her calls for relaxing the secrecy around grand juries’ decision-making, among other recommendations.

The justice system too often allows officers to use deadly force “without consequence,” James said.

7 police officers were suspended in Rochester, N.Y., after a video showed police officers placing a hood on Daniel Prude, who later died. (The Washington Post)

Video of the 41-year-old Prude’s arrest, released after a months long legal battle, roiled Rochester with protests, leading officials to open multiple investigations and triggering the suspensions of seven police officers. Local leaders vowed reforms, and the city this year launched the pilot of a “person in crisis” team meant to replace law enforcement on emergency calls that involve mental health and substance abuse issues.

The Rochester police union president has defended the officers who arrested Prude, saying they appeared to follow protocol and urging changes to procedure if necessary. “Let’s not indict a police officer at the lowest level so the public feels or the family feels that there some semblance of justice,” Michael Mazzeo, president of Rochester Police Locust Club, told The Washington Post last year.

James announced in the fall that her office would impanel a grand jury, as Prude’s case became the latest high-profile police use-of-force to spark demands for criminal consequences.

Rochester Mayor Lovely A. Warren (D) fired the city’s police chief over the case, accusing him of keeping her in the dark about the case and police’s role. Warren said the former chief, La’Ron Singletary, initially told her that Prude overdosed on drugs while in custody. An autopsy found that Prude had PCP in his system.

But Singletary has disputed that version of events and recently told Rochester City Council members he never told the mayor that Prude’s death was the result of a drug overdose. He alleged that he was pressured to “support Mayor Warren’s narrative.”