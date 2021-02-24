According to the WHO, nearly 66,000 global deaths from coronavirus-related complications were reported last week, marking the third straight week the figure has fallen. The number of new cases also dropped by 11 percent for the sixth consecutive week, the agency said, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases to more than 110 million since the start of the pandemic.
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
As vaccine delivery is delayed, another Philippine official confesses to taking a smuggled one
MANILA — The Philippines’ special envoy to China admitted on national television Tuesday night to taking a smuggled coronavirus vaccine, even as vaccine shipments for the general public have been delayed.
Ramon Tulfo drew flak after confessing that he took the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm along with Cabinet-level officials and a senator as early as October. He said he was applying to be a distributor of the drug and he got it “from a friend who smuggled it into the country.”
“I don’t feel guilty about it,” Tulfo told local broadcaster One News.
The Food and Drug Administration has yet to authorize Sinopharm for emergency use, and the distribution and promotion of unregistered vaccines in prohibited by law. The agency said it would investigate Tulfo’s claims.
This revelation is the latest in a series of irregularities in the Philippines, where health workers are still waiting to be immunized and President Rodrigo Duterte’s security also previously admitted to taking smuggled vaccines.
Last month, Duterte instructed his security not to respond to a potential senate probe on the issue, effectively dashing hopes for public accountability.
In his Manila Times column, Tulfo said Duterte personally asked a Sinopharm representative for vaccine samples for him and his family. The plan was derailed after Duterte’s advisers dissuaded him, he added.
In a press briefing on Wednesday, presidential spokesman Harry Roque dismissed questions about Tulfo’s claims. “We have no opinion whatsoever,” said Roque.
Health nominee Becerra falls in line with Biden’s health policies at confirmation hearing
Xavier Becerra, nominated to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, made clear Tuesday he would adhere to President Biden’s goal of expanding health coverage through existing law, jettisoning his own prior enthusiasm for a government-paid health-care system.
With some Senate Republicans assailing him as an unqualified radical, Becerra sought — during the first of two confirmation hearings — to dispel the characterization of him as anything but a loyal foot soldier to the president and an advocate for the nation’s underserved.
“The mission of HHS to enhance the health and well-being of all Americans is core to who I am,” he testified before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. “We must build on what we’ve had with the Affordable Care Act to make it stronger, to provide better quality care at more affordable prices.”
Biden’s covid relief bill under threat from conservative Senate Democrats
Even as the House prepares to pass President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill this week, divisions are growing among Senate Democrats over state aid and a $15 minimum wage — raising the prospect the bill might have to change significantly to pass the Senate.
Biden himself has forcefully defended his legislation in recent days, asking critics, “What would they have me cut?” Democratic senators, it turns out, have plenty of ideas.
Democrats’ proposal would devote hundreds of billions of dollars to extending unemployment benefits through August and approving another round of stimulus payments at $1,400 per person, as well as devoting billions to vaccine distribution, housing and nutritional assistance, in addition to raising the minimum wage and helping states and local governments.