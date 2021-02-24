MANILA — The Philippines’ special envoy to China admitted on national television Tuesday night to taking a smuggled coronavirus vaccine, even as vaccine shipments for the general public have been delayed.

Ramon Tulfo drew flak after confessing that he took the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm along with Cabinet-level officials and a senator as early as October. He said he was applying to be a distributor of the drug and he got it “from a friend who smuggled it into the country.”

“I don’t feel guilty about it,” Tulfo told local broadcaster One News.

The Food and Drug Administration has yet to authorize Sinopharm for emergency use, and the distribution and promotion of unregistered vaccines in prohibited by law. The agency said it would investigate Tulfo’s claims.

This revelation is the latest in a series of irregularities in the Philippines, where health workers are still waiting to be immunized and President Rodrigo Duterte’s security also previously admitted to taking smuggled vaccines.

Last month, Duterte instructed his security not to respond to a potential senate probe on the issue, effectively dashing hopes for public accountability.

In his Manila Times column, Tulfo said Duterte personally asked a Sinopharm representative for vaccine samples for him and his family. The plan was derailed after Duterte’s advisers dissuaded him, he added.