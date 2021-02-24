Taylor, a former San Francisco police officer, is facing charges of kidnapping and making death threats after police say he lashed out against an 11-year-old who participated in group shenanigans.

Taylor said the pranks had happened at least four times in his San Rafael, Calif., neighborhood before the incident that led to his arrest on Feb. 12. He had been waiting for his next chance to confront the youths, police said.

AD

That night, Taylor allegedly ran out of his home and chased the group of boys before getting in a dark-colored sedan to pursue them further.

AD

Taylor reportedly blocked the 11-year-old’s running path with his vehicle. When he got out, he yelled at the boy, grabbed him by the neck and forced him to the ground before forcing the boy into his vehicle to take him to his parents’ house, according to police.

According to police, Taylor then told the boy that if he ever caught him participating in the prank again, he would “put a bullet in his head,” the boy said.

The boy was dropped off near an intersection before running home to tell his parents what had happened. He had redness around his neck that didn’t require medical attention, the police report said.

AD

The San Rafael Police Department said it had received calls and alerts about the incident. Police said a witness called to report seeing an older man yelling at a child, grabbing him aggressively. The witness told police the man and child then got into a dark-colored sedan and left the area. Police said a parent of another child who was allegedly part of the prank told responding officers that an older man had chased down her child’s friend. Police said they also received a call from the 11-year-old boy’s parents.

AD

Taylor denied grabbing the youth by the neck or making a threat about the bullet. He was arrested and booked at Marin County Jail.

The former officer who is now a licensed real estate agent was released Feb. 13 on $100,000 bail, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office. His next court date is scheduled for March 29, a records clerk confirmed.

AD

A call to a number registered to Taylor wasn’t returned. Anthony Brass, his attorney, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Brass told NBC News that Taylor was trying to recover from surgery the night of the incident. He said he is working to get charges against Taylor dropped.