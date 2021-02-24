“He is a sexist pig and you should avoid being alone with him!” Boylan’s mother texted her at one point about Cuomo, according to pictures of the exchange.

A spokeswoman for the governor, Caitlin Girouard, said Wednesday that Boylan’s “claims of inappropriate behavior are quite simply false.” She focused on the former’s aide’s opening anecdote about the governor allegedly suggesting they “play strip poker” while seated close together on Cuomo’s jet in October 2017.

Four people listed as taking flights with Cuomo and Boylan that month issued a statement through the governor’s office that the conversation Boylan described “did not happen.” Girouard did not comment on other specifics of Boylan’s account.

Boylan’s extensive written account Wednesday came as Cuomo is already embroiled in scandal, under new fire from both Republicans and Democrats for withholding data on coronavirus deaths in nursing homes. The blowback has increasingly focused on Cuomo’s personality and behavior, as one critic, a state legislator from Cuomo’s party, accused the governor last week of threatening him in an angry call.

Boylan, whom The Washington Post could not immediately reach Wednesday, said Cuomo’s treatment of her was part of a deep-rooted, workplace-wide problem.

Cuomo “has created a culture within his administration where sexual harassment and bullying is so pervasive that it is not only condoned but expected,” she wrote in a Medium post. “His inappropriate behavior toward women was an affirmation that he liked you, that you must be doing something right. He used intimidation to silence his critics. And if you dared to speak up, you would face consequences.”

Boylan publicly accused Cuomo of sexually harassing her for years in tweets late last year, declining at the time to share details and drawing strong denials from the governor.

“Look, I fought for and I believe a woman has the right to come forward and express her opinion and express issues and concerns that she has,” Cuomo said at a news conference. “But it’s just not true.”

Boylan said the strip poker comment came during a flight in October 2017, as she and Cuomo were seated together, a press aide to one side and a state trooper behind them.

“That’s exactly what I was thinking,” she said she responded, trying to “play it cool” and realizing “just how acquiescent I had become.”

Cuomo press secretary Girouard on Wednesday shared flight manifests from that month and a statement attributed to others listed onboard — John Maggiore, then director of policy; Howard Zemsky, then-president of Empire State Development; and Dani Lever and Abbey Fashouer Collins, both press secretaries at the time.

“We were on each of these October flights and this conversation did not happen,” the statement said.

Boylan’s Medium post recounts many other alleged incidents in detail.

She said she was warned about Cuomo after becoming chief of staff at New York’s economic development agency: “Be careful around the governor,” she said an unnamed friend at a civic engagement group told her. Boylan said she first met Cuomo at a 2016 Madison Square Garden event where the governor paid her a surprising amount of attention.

Then, she said, her boss told her about Cuomo’s “crush.”

“It was an uncomfortable but all-too-familiar feeling: the struggle to be taken seriously by a powerful man who tied my worth to my body and my appearance,” Boylan wrote.

She also posted a picture of an email in which a staffer for the governor told her that Cuomo suggested she look up images of another woman, saying she was that woman’s “better-looking sister.” Cuomo started calling Boylan by that woman’s name in the presence of colleagues, Boylan wrote, calling the experience “degrading.”

At one point, she said, while alone with the governor in his office, Cuomo showed her a cigar box that he said was from former president Bill Clinton, an apparent reference to Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky.

“I tried to rationalize this incident in my head. At least he didn’t touch me,” Boylan wrote. But later, she said, during a one-on-one briefing in Cuomo’s New York City office, the governor stepped in front of her and kissed her as she tried to leave. She said she kept walking, stunned.

Boylan said she resigned in fall of 2018 after she “started speaking up” for herself and saw her relationship with top Cuomo staff deteriorate.

Boylan said that she initially turned down a promotion to become deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to the governor, “not because I didn’t want the responsibility or work but because I didn’t want to be near him,” she wrote.

She said she took the job on the condition that she keep her old office on a different floor than the governor and his “inner circle.” Boylan alleged that other Cuomo aides “normalized” his behavior and that two women reached out to her after she tweeted her sexual harassment allegations in December.

“One described how she lived in constant fear, scared of what would happen to her if she rejected the governor’s advances,” Boylan said, while another recalled the governor telling her to “warn staff members who upset him that their jobs could be at risk.”

She recounted her own decision to publicly accuse Cuomo of harassment in December, saying she had already told friends, family and her therapist.