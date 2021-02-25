Experts fear that there could be a new global wave of covid-19 powered by more transmissible strains of the virus, including those with the ability to evade vaccines. In addition to variants discovered in Brazil, Britain and South Africa, the United States has now reported its own more virulent strains in New York and California.
Scientists say that the key to preventing more variants from emerging is to stop the virus from circulating unrestricted around the world. The news this week that the first vaccine doses from the global Covax initiative to get injections to poorer nations arrived in Ghana is an initial step in that regard.
Coronavirus pause makes for a packed second-half schedule for the Wizards
The NBA released the second half of the 2020-21 schedule Wednesday, and we now know for sure what we could once only dream: There will be more basketball. Lots and lots of basketball in March, April and May.
The Wizards (11-18) will play a healthy 38-game slate after the all-star break, a bloated schedule because of the six consecutive games they had postponed in January because of a coronavirus outbreak on the roster. They will resume the regular season March 10 at the Memphis Grizzlies and wrap things up May 16 against the Charlotte Hornets, with the league’s play-in tournament starting two days later. The playoffs are set to run from May 22 to July 22, finishing the season before this year’s Olympic Games.
Analysis: Amid the pandemic, some good news on vaccine supply
This week, a cargo plane arrived at the international airport in Ghana carrying a global message: 600,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine developed in Britain and manufactured in India, with needles sourced from Dubai. The delivery was part of an international initiative backed by 165 countries, but the lives it would save were Ghanaian.
The Oxford-AstraZeneca doses that arrived in Accra on Wednesday mean that Ghana, a lower-middle-income country with a population of 31 million, can begin vaccinations next week. It’s only one step, but a big one. As Juliette M. Tuakli, a public health physician and pediatrician in Accra, described it to The Washington Post, the doses mean “there is hope in sight.”
And that hope is not just for Ghana, but for many other nations that hope to receive vaccines through the Covax Facility.
Johnson & Johnson single shot vaccine deemed safe and effective by FDA, especially against severe cases
A third coronavirus vaccine could soon be available in the United States, a one-shot regimen made by pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson that proved safe and effective in a clinical trial and completely protective against hospitalizations and deaths, according to a Food and Drug Administration review released Wednesday.
The document, posted in advance of an all-day meeting of FDA advisers Friday, sets the stage for a vaccine to be authorized as soon as this weekend. As the threat of virus variants continues to swirl, the prospect of another vaccine that could accelerate immunization efforts and prevent more variants from emerging offers hope in the middle of a pandemic that has killed more than a half-million people in the United States.
Public health officials have eagerly awaited the arrival of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it is easier to store and administer and could streamline the logistics of a complicated mass vaccination campaign.