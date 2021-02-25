The NBA released the second half of the 2020-21 schedule Wednesday, and we now know for sure what we could once only dream: There will be more basketball. Lots and lots of basketball in March, April and May.

The Wizards (11-18) will play a healthy 38-game slate after the all-star break, a bloated schedule because of the six consecutive games they had postponed in January because of a coronavirus outbreak on the roster. They will resume the regular season March 10 at the Memphis Grizzlies and wrap things up May 16 against the Charlotte Hornets, with the league’s play-in tournament starting two days later. The playoffs are set to run from May 22 to July 22, finishing the season before this year’s Olympic Games.