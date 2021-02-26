Please Note

A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee will meet Friday to review the safety and efficacy of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine, setting the stage for FDA authorization as early as this weekend.

If cleared, the shot would be the nation’s third vaccine against the pathogen, but the only one that provides protection with a single dose. Experts say it could expedite efforts to inoculate the population as virus variants spread.

  • Public health officials have eagerly awaited the arrival of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. But supply will continue to limit the nation’s vaccination efforts in the near term.
  • Costco plans to raise its minimum wage from $15 to $16 next week, becoming the latest major retailer to boost hourly pay as the pandemic wears on and big-box stores post booming profits.
  • Unprecedented numbers of U.S. students have disappeared during the pandemic, prompting school districts to employ extraordinary efforts to track them down and ensure they are safe.
  • A dozen U.S. personnel aboard the USS San Diego, an amphibious transport dock operating in the Middle East, have tested positive for the coronavirus. Several possible cases are under investigation on a second ship, the USS Philippine Sea.
  • More than 506,000 people have died from the coronavirus in the United States, and more than 28 million infections have been reported.

Officials blame technical failure after D.C. vaccine registrations freeze up on first day for residents with underlying conditions

By Antonio Olivo, Lola Fadulu and Michael Brice-Saddler

A glitch in the District’s coronavirus vaccine registration system caused it to freeze up Thursday amid a flood of submissions on the first day of eligibility for people in hard-hit areas who have underlying health conditions.

On a day when Vice President Harris showed up to observe vaccinations inside a Southeast Washington pharmacy, an unknown number of qualified residents were locked out from registering for an appointment. City health officials blamed “a technical review failure,” which sparked more confusion in what has been a frustrating vaccination process in the Washington region.

A church was one of France’s first covid clusters. One year on, 600 members mourned in an indoor service.

By Rick Noack

MULHOUSE, France — One year after an evangelical megachurch became one of France's first known coronavirus clusters, 600 of its members gathered for an indoor worship service Sunday, singing, praying and mourning dozens of friends they lost.

As ventilation systems rumbled in the back of the 75,000-square-foot church, maskless singers and musicians onstage led the congregation in a refrain about the glories of God.

The audience wore masks. The first rows were filled with elderly people who had arrived with the help of canes and walkers. They remained seated as hundreds of church members behind them rose from their chairs, raising their arms and singing along.

But when pastor Samuel Peterschmitt took the stage, the mood quickly turned somber. “Who, on February 21st, could have imagined what we were going to face?” he said.

U.S. sailors on warship in Middle East test positive for coronavirus

By Erin Cunningham

About a dozen U.S. service members aboard a warship in the Persian Gulf have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Navy said in a statement Friday.

The outbreak flared on board the USS San Diego, an amphibious transport dock operating as part of the U.S. Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

Another ship in the region, the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea, also has “several persons under investigation” for possible infections, according to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command. The source of the outbreak was unclear.

“Medical health professionals are conducting a thorough contact investigation to determine the source of covid-19 aboard the ships and whether any other personnel may have been exposed,” the Navy statement said, adding that the infected troops had been isolated.

The USS San Diego was at port in Bahrain and “remains in a restricted covid bubble,” the Navy said, while the USS Philippine Sea was in transit to an undisclosed port location “due to operational security.”

The vessels are part of the Fifth Fleet that patrols the often volatile waterways of the Middle East, including the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global oil shipments.

The Navy has recorded more than 53,000 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, including 81 deaths.