About a dozen U.S. service members aboard a warship in the Persian Gulf have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Navy said in a statement Friday.

The outbreak flared on board the USS San Diego, an amphibious transport dock operating as part of the U.S. Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

Another ship in the region, the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea, also has “several persons under investigation” for possible infections, according to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command. The source of the outbreak was unclear.

“Medical health professionals are conducting a thorough contact investigation to determine the source of covid-19 aboard the ships and whether any other personnel may have been exposed,” the Navy statement said, adding that the infected troops had been isolated.

The USS San Diego was at port in Bahrain and “remains in a restricted covid bubble,” the Navy said, while the USS Philippine Sea was in transit to an undisclosed port location “due to operational security.”

The vessels are part of the Fifth Fleet that patrols the often volatile waterways of the Middle East, including the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global oil shipments.