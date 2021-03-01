The apparent reversal in the course of the outbreak comes as Johnson & Johnson prepares to begin distributing its one-shot vaccine following emergency use approval from the Food and Drug Administration over the weekend. The company will initially supply a limited number of doses, after which it will ramp up production. The hope is that the more flexible vaccine will be easier to deploy in harder to reach areas.
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Modi gets shot of Indian-developed vaccine as program gains momentum
NEW DELHI — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a vaccine jab Monday as the next phase of its vaccination drive gets underway in the country of over 1.3 billion people. Local media reported that Modi, 70, took a shot of the indigenous Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech. The approval for Covaxin has been mired in controversy as it was done before the company completed Phase 3 trials and without efficacy data.
In a tweet, Modi urged those eligible to come forward to take the vaccine to “make India COVID-19 free.” India, which began vaccinations mid-January, has struggled to inoculate its target population due to vaccine hesitancy. The government hoped to immunize 30 million health-care and front line workers, on priority, but has only covered half the number of people so far.
India has approved two vaccines for use, Covaxin and Oxford-AstraZeneca, which is being produced locally by the Pune-based Serum Institute. The country has deployed its vast manufacturing capabilities as a diplomatic tool, donating millions of precious vaccine doses to its smaller neighbors like Bangladesh and countries as far away as Barbados.
Now, vaccinations have opened up for people above the age of 60 and those above 45 with co-morbid conditions. To accelerate the process, citizens can now register on government portals and book an appointment. So far, immunizations were being done by government facilities free of cost, but for this round, private hospitals can administer the vaccine for which the price has been capped at $3.40. The government hopes to cover 270 million people in this phase.
The vaccine drive expansion comes at a crucial time when India is seeing an uptick in coronavirus infections in at least six states, stoking fears of a second wave. With more than 11 million cases, India has recorded the second highest number of coronavirus infections in the world though its mortality rate has remained low.
Vaccinations may also keep you from transmitting the virus as much, experts say
Health experts say the coronavirus vaccines may do more than protect recipients from covid-19. Researchers say people who are vaccinated and still contract the virus may carry less of it and also shed less of it — meaning those whom they expose to it may not become as sick.
There isn’t a lot of evidence yet to support this hypothesis, but researchers say it is likely the case based largely on observations in animal studies, as well as some preliminary research in humans.
This, however, doesn’t mean that vaccinated people should stop taking precautions, such as wearing a mask.
“Even if you’re vaccinated and you’re going out, keep masking up until we get more people vaccinated,” said Ilhem Messaoudi, director of the Center for Virus Research at the University of California at Irvine.
CDC recommends Johnson & Johnson vaccine, deliveries to start this week
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending the nation’s third coronavirus vaccine for people 18 and older, paving the way for the easier-to-use, one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be administered starting this week.
The action follows a unanimous vote Sunday by the CDC’s vaccine advisory panel, which strongly endorsed the vaccine’s effectiveness incompletely protecting against hospitalization and death. The vaccine is the first one authorized in the United States that doesn’t need to be kept frozen or administered twice.
The clearance of a third vaccine comes at a critical inflection point in the pandemic: After weeks of steadily declining new cases in the United States, the downward trend has stalled — “a very concerning shift in the trajectory,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said Friday.