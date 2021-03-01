NEW DELHI — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a vaccine jab Monday as the next phase of its vaccination drive gets underway in the country of over 1.3 billion people. Local media reported that Modi, 70, took a shot of the indigenous Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech. The approval for Covaxin has been mired in controversy as it was done before the company completed Phase 3 trials and without efficacy data.

In a tweet, Modi urged those eligible to come forward to take the vaccine to “make India COVID-19 free.” India, which began vaccinations mid-January, has struggled to inoculate its target population due to vaccine hesitancy. The government hoped to immunize 30 million health-care and front line workers, on priority, but has only covered half the number of people so far.

India has approved two vaccines for use, Covaxin and Oxford-AstraZeneca, which is being produced locally by the Pune-based Serum Institute. The country has deployed its vast manufacturing capabilities as a diplomatic tool, donating millions of precious vaccine doses to its smaller neighbors like Bangladesh and countries as far away as Barbados.

Now, vaccinations have opened up for people above the age of 60 and those above 45 with co-morbid conditions. To accelerate the process, citizens can now register on government portals and book an appointment. So far, immunizations were being done by government facilities free of cost, but for this round, private hospitals can administer the vaccine for which the price has been capped at $3.40. The government hopes to cover 270 million people in this phase.