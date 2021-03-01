The apparent reversal in the course of the outbreak comes as Johnson & Johnson prepares to begin distributing its one-shot vaccine following emergency use approval from the Food and Drug Administration over the weekend. The company will initially supply a limited number of doses, after which it will ramp up production. The hope is that the more flexible vaccine will be easier to deploy in harder to reach areas.
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Philippines rolls out its much delayed vaccine program, the last in Southeast Asia to do so
MANILA — The Philippines officially rolled out its coronavirus immunization program on Monday, amid a string of controversies and a high distrust of the vaccine among the general population.
The country was the last in Southeast Asia to receive vaccines, though it has the second highest covid-19 infection rate in the region. President Rodrigo Duterte received on Sunday China’s donation of 600,000 doses of Coronavac, which is made by Sinovac Biotech.
Another shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines, initially expected to arrive Monday, has been delayed.
Gerardo Legaspi, director of Philippine General Hospital in Manila, was the first person to legally receive the vaccine. The program was rolled out in five other hospitals, and some public officials — not including Duterte, who previously said he preferred another vaccine — were also inoculated.
The Philippine government has faced several concerns leading up to the final rollout.
A special envoy and Duterte’s security team earlier confessed to taking smuggled vaccines from China’s Sinopharm, sparking public outrage. A vaccine black market has cropped up, driven in part by demand from Chinese nationals in the country.
In a Pulse Asia survey released last January, almost half of the Filipino respondents said they would not get vaccinated. Trust in vaccines in general has suffered in the wake of a 2017 scandal involving the dengue vaccine Dengvaxia, in which some officials linked the vaccine to children’s deaths.
Others have expressed wariness toward vaccines from China in particular, due to reported lower efficacy rates and political concerns surrounding its donation. Duterte has been warm toward the eastern giant, which has a territorial dispute with the Philippines over islands in South China Sea.
The government has since assured health workers that they will still be prioritized for vaccination should they opt for another vaccine.
The Philippines has recorded over 578,000 covid-19 cases and 12,000 deaths.
New Zealand’s Auckland back into lockdown after two new covid-19 cases found
New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Monday implored residents to adhere to the nation’s coronavirus regulations after two new cases of community transmission plunged the city of Auckland into a seven-day lockdown.
The new cases include two members of the same family, one of which met with a member of another household with known infections during a similar lockdown last month, officials said. She apparently infected another household member, a student, who then visited a college campus and a gym.
The infections are linked to a wider cluster of cases that first emerged in Auckland in February and are centered around the families of students enrolled at a local high school.
Ardern expressed frustration Monday that the meeting between the two households was not disclosed to government contact tracers at the time. The Auckland cluster has produced a total of 12 cases. New Zealand has only reported 2,378 infections and 26 deaths since the pandemic began.
“This is obviously very frustrating information because this happened in a level three environment,” Ardern said in an interview with public broadcaster Radio New Zealand.
Level three restrictions in New Zealand prohibit most daily life activities but allow for essential shopping and work.
Later Monday, following a cabinet meeting, Ardern said that those who broke the rules of quarantine and isolation were “facing the judgment of the entire nation."
Vaccine game show livens up SNL cold open
When “Saturday Night Live” announced it would return in 2021 with five new episodes in a row, it was difficult not to wonder if the show would struggle to find material.
SNL has used the cold open — often a good indicator of the show’s priorities — to get creative again, each week mining new subjects for comedy, from Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R.-Ga.) to Britney Spears to the Super Bowl.
On Saturday, the cold open assumed one of the SNL’s more reliable formats: the fake talk show. In this instance, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci (Kate McKinnon) hosts a show titled “So You Think You Can Get the Vaccine,” in which contestants present arguments for why they should get the coronavirus vaccine.
“Getting the vaccine shouldn’t be a competition, but Americans will only want to get it if someone else can’t,” says McKinnon’s Fauci, who refers to himself as “America’s voice of reason and celebrity hall pass, for some reason.”
In D.C., not every student will be able to get an in-person slots this academic year, say school leaders
After a month of in-person learning for about 20 percent of D.C. public school students, demand is growing for expanded access to classroom instruction for the fourth term of the academic year, which begins in late April.
City officials have said that they will leave such decisions up to individual schools, but principals are handicapped by a number of factors. Federal health guidelines recommend six feet of social distancing, and local guidelines cap class sizes at 11 students, restricting how many students principals can accommodate.
And the school system has informed principals that students cannot switch teachers in the fourth quarter, in an effort to maintain teacher-student relationships.
As of now, therefore, a District student who wants to return to in-person instruction will not be guaranteed a slot this academic year.
Modi gets shot of Indian-developed vaccine as program gains momentum
NEW DELHI — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a vaccine jab Monday as the next phase of its vaccination drive gets underway in the country of over 1.3 billion people. Local media reported that Modi, 70, took a shot of the indigenous Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech. The approval for Covaxin has been mired in controversy as it was done before the company completed Phase 3 trials and without efficacy data.
In a tweet, Modi urged those eligible to come forward to take the vaccine to “make India COVID-19 free.” India, which began vaccinations mid-January, has struggled to inoculate its target population due to vaccine hesitancy. The government hoped to immunize 30 million health-care and front line workers, on priority, but has only covered half the number of people so far.
India has approved two vaccines for use, Covaxin and Oxford-AstraZeneca, which is being produced locally by the Pune-based Serum Institute. The country has deployed its vast manufacturing capabilities as a diplomatic tool, donating millions of precious vaccine doses to its smaller neighbors like Bangladesh and countries as far away as Barbados.
Now, vaccinations have opened up for people above the age of 60 and those above 45 with co-morbid conditions. To accelerate the process, citizens can now register on government portals and book an appointment. So far, immunizations were being done by government facilities free of cost, but for this round, private hospitals can administer the vaccine for which the price has been capped at $3.40. The government hopes to cover 270 million people in this phase.
The vaccine drive expansion comes at a crucial time when India is seeing an uptick in coronavirus infections in at least six states, stoking fears of a second wave. With more than 11 million cases, India has recorded the second highest number of coronavirus infections in the world though its mortality rate has remained low.
Vaccinations may also keep you from transmitting the virus as much, experts say
Health experts say the coronavirus vaccines may do more than protect recipients from covid-19. Researchers say people who are vaccinated and still contract the virus may carry less of it and also shed less of it — meaning those whom they expose to it may not become as sick.
There isn’t a lot of evidence yet to support this hypothesis, but researchers say it is likely the case based largely on observations in animal studies, as well as some preliminary research in humans.
This, however, doesn’t mean that vaccinated people should stop taking precautions, such as wearing a mask.
“Even if you’re vaccinated and you’re going out, keep masking up until we get more people vaccinated,” said Ilhem Messaoudi, director of the Center for Virus Research at the University of California at Irvine.
CDC recommends Johnson & Johnson vaccine, deliveries to start this week
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending the nation’s third coronavirus vaccine for people 18 and older, paving the way for the easier-to-use, one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be administered starting this week.
The action follows a unanimous vote Sunday by the CDC’s vaccine advisory panel, which strongly endorsed the vaccine’s effectiveness incompletely protecting against hospitalization and death. The vaccine is the first one authorized in the United States that doesn’t need to be kept frozen or administered twice.
The clearance of a third vaccine comes at a critical inflection point in the pandemic: After weeks of steadily declining new cases in the United States, the downward trend has stalled — “a very concerning shift in the trajectory,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said Friday.