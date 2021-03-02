Deputies described a gruesome scene in which 14 people were found dead at the scene and the wounded were walking around aimlessly or trying to free themselves from the vehicle. Some of the passengers had been ejected, while others were found dead inside the mangled SUV.

El Centro Regional Medical Center chief executive Adolphe Edward said seven injured victims were brought to the facility and one died shortly after arriving at the hospital. He said the victims had suffered extensive injuries and at least two patients were transferred to the University of California at San Diego hospital for a “higher level of care than what we can provide.”

Edward said in an interview that he believed the victims were undocumented immigrants who may have crossed the border recently.

“It was a horrific crash,” he said. During a news conference later in the day, Edward added that for the hospital these people were not “undocumented immigrants” but patients who needed their care. A representative for the Mexican Consulate was present during the hospital news conference.

ECRMC physicians described the injuries, ranging from lacerations to life-threatening head injuries.

Pioneers Memorial Hospital spokeswoman Karina Lopez said that facility received three patients from the crash and that two were transferred to other hospitals for advanced care.

The Biden administration has been struggling to contend with a sharp increase in illegal border crossings in recent weeks. U.S. border agents have made more than 70,000 arrests and detentions in each of the past five months, and the number of teenagers and children crossing without a parent has jumped fourfold since last fall.

Biden continues to rely on a Trump-era emergency public health order to rapidly turn back most adult migrants and family groups, but the measures have resulted in sharply higher “recidivism” rates as border-crossers try again and again until they successfully evade capture. White House officials have urged migrants not to attempt a journey north, insisting the new administration needs more time to establish an orderly process for asylum seekers and others seeking protection in the United States.