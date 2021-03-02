“If the last week tells us anything, it’s that this virus will rebound,” said Maria van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead officer for covid-19. “This virus will rebound if we let it. We cannot allow it to take off again.”
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Families get creative as the pandemic roils bar and bat mitzvah dates
Most mortals have lost track of time as the pandemic spills into year two. But God — assume for the purposes of this article there is one, all-knowing, all-seeing, all-everything — loses track of nothing and nobody, including the generation of Jewish children who, during the time of covid, turned 13.
On that occasion, these children become adults in the eyes of their religious community. Their bar or bat mitzvah day (b’nai mitzvah is the plural) is the culmination of significant preparation; children are typically assigned b’nai mitzvah dates about three years in advance. Planning soon begins for the service and, usually, a big party. Everything about the event, from its religious significance to its social elements, is time-stamped.
The covid pandemic, however, overrides everything. It has called for families to find creative workarounds, since the date cannot be readily changed.
Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrives this week in D.C. area as appointments remain scarce
The first vials of Johnson & Johnson’s newly approved vaccine are expected to arrive in the Washington region this week, though they won’t be enough to reshape the enormous gulf between eligible residents and scare appointments.
On Monday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said his state will receive 49,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which represents a roughly 40 percent increase over the previous week’s total dose allotment. In Virginia, roughly 69,000 doses are expected to be distributed initially, primarily to mass vaccination sites. D.C. had not announced its allocation as of Monday evening.
Yet with millions of eligible people in the region competing for hundreds of thousands of available doses each week, experts say the distribution of a third vaccine won’t fundamentally fix the nationwide shortage just yet.
Concerns over racial and geographic inequities deepen with rollout of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
The nation has a third weapon to wield against the coronavirus, and this one doesn’t need to be kept frozen or followed by a booster shot.
Those attributes of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine, which gained regulatory clearance on Saturday, promise to help state and local officials quell the pandemic. First, however, they will need to determine its place in an expanding anti-virus arsenal, where it joins vaccines with sky-high efficacy rates that are still in short supply.
Decisions to send the shots to harder-to-reach communities make practical sense, because Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine is easier to store and use. But they could drive perceptions of a two-tiered vaccine system, riven along racial or class lines — with marginalized communities getting what they think is an inferior product.
U.S. must stick with two-shot strategy for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, says Fauci
The government’s top infectious-disease expert on Monday reiterated that the United States will stick to a plan to inoculate tens of millions of Americans with two doses of coronavirus vaccine, as calls mount to protect more people by letting them get one shot now.
“There’s risks on either side,” Anthony S. Fauci told The Washington Post, warning that shifting to a single-dose strategy for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines could leave people less protected, enable variants to spread and possibly boost skepticism among Americans already hesitant to get the shots.
“We’re telling people [two shots] is what you should do … and then we say, ‘Oops, we changed our mind’?” Fauci said. “I think that would be a messaging challenge, to say the least.”