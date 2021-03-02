“My colleagues helped me relocate to a desk further away from him under the pretense that my pregnancy required closer proximity to a restroom rather than addressing his harassing behavior,” O’Brien said on Thursday. “Mine is just one of many instances that were handled by avoiding the real issue.”

AD

AD

After the release of a report last week detailing numerous other allegations of inappropriate behavior against Simons, he now faces bipartisan demands for his resignation, with threats of censure or expulsion from the House if he refuses.

The report documents the accounts of staff members and interns who reported Simons for what one staffer described as “really creepy” behavior, including allegedly giving a colleague an unsolicited shoulder massage during a hearing and recounting a “long story about shopping for thongs.”

Simons was defiant last week, saying that he planned to sue over the “unfounded” claims and comparing himself to Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, who faced allegations of sexual assault in his confirmation hearings. Simons declined to comment to The Washington Post, deferring questions to his attorney.

AD

AD

“The truth will all come out,” Simons told The Post. “I can’t wait for the truth to come out.”

His attorney did not immediately respond to a message late on Monday.

Simons, 43, who represents Dickinson, his hometown, first won office in 2016. The barber, rancher, and father of five is also a member of the Bastiat Caucus, a state group of Trump-aligned legislators.

O’Brien said he began harassing her soon after her election to the state House in 2016, the Grand Forks Herald reported.

“Every couple of days he’d walk by and give me the up-down,” O’Brien said referencing the way Simons looked at her.

Other days, O’Brien said Simons would ask her about her personal life, questioning who was home doing the dishes and laundry when she was at work. “He would say that I must be a ‘good secretary for your boss,’” she told the Herald. “He would say ‘you’re lucky your boss lets you come out here to work.’"

AD

AD

She eventually reported the behavior to the legislative leadership, but she said no one ever informed her of any actions taken against Simons.

Lawyers for the legislative leaders, meanwhile, began compiling their own report on his behavior. Legislative Council Director John Bjornson told the Associated Press last week that he decided to release the documents after Simons used profanity in a tirade aimed at two Democratic lawmakers in the Capitol’s cafeteria who had asked him to wear a mask. Simons has since publicly apologized for that incident.

In the report, released on Thursday, one woman reported that the first time Simons visited her office during the 2017 legislative session, he “leaned over [the] desk and made a remark about her eyelashes being very beautiful sort of like his wife’s.”

AD

AD

A staff member in 2018 said they would no longer continue working with Simons after he had made them feel “extremely uncomfortable” when he arrived at their office to discuss a legal matter.

“What does immune from liability mean, like if you were in a car accident and I came upon the scene and you were lying on the side of the road,” Simons allegedly said. “If I took your shirt off to administer aid to a wound, I wouldn’t be guilty of sexual harassment.”

The staffer replied, “That is an inappropriate example.”

To what Simons allegedly said, “Oh ya, I took it too far.”

By 2019, according to the report, Simons was only allowed to speak with male administrative staff, unless female staff members consented to speak with him.

AD

Earlier this year, a staffer reported Simons for allegedly telling an intern, “I would like to put my hands in your hair.” Another intern this year said Simons allegedly told her he “had seen a photo of her when she had bangs and she looked like a school girl.”

AD

The report prompted several lawmakers, including Republicans, to call for Simons to step down. In a joint statement released Friday, House Majority Leader Chet Pollert (R), Assistant Majority Leader Scott Louser (R) and House Caucus Chair Rep. Glenn Bosch (R) urged Simons “to resign from his seat.”

“Should he refuse, the legislature will weigh all the information and options, including expulsion,” Pollert said. “We want to make clear that this behavior will not be accepted at the legislature.”

AD

On Friday, Simons denied the allegations in a live-streamed news conference with The Dickinson Press, adding he would file a defamation lawsuit for the “unfounded” and “false” allegations. Some of his supporters are raising $15,000 to cover his legal fees.

“I know exactly how Judge Kavanaugh feels now,” Simons said. “[They] have come against my character and these allegations are simply not true.” He added he has more than two years of recordings of past conversations that disprove the accusations.

AD

On Friday, Minority Leader Joshua Boschee tweeted that he supported calls for Simons to resign.

“If Rep. Simons chooses not to, then we will begin the censure process which will likely include a vote of expulsion from the House,” Boschee tweeted. He told the Bismarck Tribune he had asked for a draft of an article of censure against Simons, adding that he was working with Pollert to determine the best sanctions to hold Simons accountable.

O’Brien said she believes the report only captures a portion of Simons inappropriate behavior. She urged others who had experienced similar interactions to come forward, she told the Grand Forks Herald.