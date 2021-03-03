HONG KONG — Hong Kong’s Department of Health on Tuesday said a 63-year-old man who was chronically ill died two days after receiving the Chinese-produced Sinovac coronavirus vaccine, but warned that they could not draw a conclusion between the vaccine and his death.

The man received the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine on Feb. 26, among a priority group that can access the vaccination first. Two days later, the man, who suffers from chronic and respiratory diseases, checked in to hospital after experiencing a shortness of breath. He died soon after, and has been referred to a coroner for a full investigation into his death.

In a late night statement, the health department said that a “causal relationship with the vaccination cannot be ascertained” and said it was seeking more information. Speaking to the press in a news conference, Johnny Chan Wai-man, deputy chief executive for Queen Elizabeth hospital where the 63 year-old was treated, said doctors did not see any signs of an allergic reaction to the vaccine. The patient’s condition that day, he added, could not be associated with the vaccine, according to the South China Morning Post.

Last month, the Hong Kong government authorized the Sinovac vaccine for emergency use in the territory, which has an efficacy of 50 per cent after one dose. Some 40,000 people have taken the vaccine so far. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will become available in Hong Kong this week, similarly open to priority groups through a booking system.