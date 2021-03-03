“As we approach the one-year mark of the covid-19 pandemic, we are again reminded of the catastrophic education emergency worldwide lockdowns have created,” UNICEF’s executive director Henrietta Fore said in a statement. “With every day that goes by, children unable to access in-person schooling fall further and further behind, with the most marginalized paying the heaviest price.”
Hong Kong investigates death of man with pre-existing health conditions who received Sinovac vaccine
HONG KONG — Hong Kong’s Department of Health on Tuesday said a 63-year-old man who was chronically ill died two days after receiving the Chinese-produced Sinovac coronavirus vaccine, but warned that they could not draw a conclusion between the vaccine and his death.
The man received the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine on Feb. 26, among a priority group that can access the vaccination first. Two days later, the man, who suffers from chronic and respiratory diseases, checked in to hospital after experiencing a shortness of breath. He died soon after, and has been referred to a coroner for a full investigation into his death.
In a late night statement, the health department said that a “causal relationship with the vaccination cannot be ascertained” and said it was seeking more information. Speaking to the press in a news conference, Johnny Chan Wai-man, deputy chief executive for Queen Elizabeth hospital where the 63 year-old was treated, said doctors did not see any signs of an allergic reaction to the vaccine. The patient’s condition that day, he added, could not be associated with the vaccine, according to the South China Morning Post.
Last month, the Hong Kong government authorized the Sinovac vaccine for emergency use in the territory, which has an efficacy of 50 per cent after one dose. Some 40,000 people have taken the vaccine so far. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will become available in Hong Kong this week, similarly open to priority groups through a booking system.
Also on Tuesday, Japan’s Health Ministry announced the death of a woman in her 60s from a brain hemorrhage three days after receiving the Pfizer vaccine. The ministry said the case was under study but there hasn’t previously been any link between vaccines and brain hemorrhages.
Dolly Parton gets a taste of her own Moderna
The melody was familiar, but the words were written for the moment: “Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine. I’m begging of you please don’t hesitate.”
Dolly Parton, the country music legend who wrote “Jolene” — and updated its lyrics for the coronavirus era — was in Nashville on Tuesday to get the Moderna vaccine, which she helped fund.
Amid swaths of vaccine skepticism in the United States, prominent politicians and celebrities have received their shots publicly to encourage others to sign up. Parton’s Instagram video came as President Biden said the country would have enough vaccine doses for every adult by the end of May, earlier than July, as previously announced, bringing the promise of a more normal summer.
In February the singer, who’s also beloved for her philanthropy, told USA Today that she wouldn’t “jump the line” to get vaccinated.
Senate’s Schumer says ‘we’ll have the votes’ on $1.9 trillion virus relief bill
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said the Senate will move forward as soon as Wednesday on President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill and pledged, “We’ll have the votes we need to pass the bill.”
Schumer’s comments at a news conference Tuesday came even as moderate Senate Democrats maneuvered to limit some of the expenditures in the bill, over objections from liberals who insisted they’d already made concessions on Biden’s first major legislative proposal.
The president urged Senate Democrats during a lunchtime call Tuesday to stay united behind the bill, arguing that it’s broadly popular with the public and controversial only on Capitol Hill, according to two Democrats who spoke on the condition of anonymity to recount the private comments.