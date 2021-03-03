Recipients of the monthly payments were twice as likely to gain full-time employment than others, according to data analysis by a pair of independent researchers, Stacia West of the University of Tennessee and Amy Castro Baker of the University of Pennsylvania. Most of the money distributed was spent on food or other essentials. Less than 1 percent of tracked purchases were for tobacco or alcohol.

As lawmakers in Washington consider limiting eligibility for coronavirus stimulus aid, Michael Tubbs, the former mayor of Stockton who began the program in 2017, said the research provides clear support for the idea to give regular payments to people in need — a theory that was once deemed fringe but popularized by tech entrepreneur and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

“The data proves that particularly in a pandemic it’s not wise policy to make less people eligible for what we know is necessary and needed,” Tubbs, who lost his reelection bid last year, said in a video conference Wednesday.

The Stockton program has provided monthly payments for two years starting February 2019 to 125 residents living in neighborhoods with a median income below $46,034. Participants can use the money as they see fit, without work requirements or other restrictions.

It is funded by the Economic Security Project, a philanthropic group helmed in part by Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes.

Tech giants have thrown their weight behind universal basic income as automation has led to the loss of jobs, testing the idea in Stockton, a suburban city neighboring Silicon Valley and the more conservative, rural counties to the east.

The released results were collected before the coronavirus pandemic had hobbled the U.S. economy, and a second study is expected to be published next year, according to the Stockton Economic Empowerment Demonstration (SEED).

But the findings provide insight into how money can alter a person’s behavior in a crisis like the pandemic, according to the researchers.

The study’s authors said they believe the payment recipients were better able to set goals and have their own agency to seek more stable employment. They were also less anxious and depressed, as well as less likely to feel fatigue or body pain associated with poor emotional health.

The mayor of Stockton, Calif., which launched a basic income experiment last year, offered U.S. policymakers some reassurance and a few notes of caution. (Mahlia Posey/The Washington Post)

People, especially those in less financially stable families, even stretched their resources, helping feed their households and others.

Tomas Vargas, Jr., a recipient in the study, said his overall health improved and he was able to spend more time with his children and wife. Vargas, formerly a part-time supervisor at a warehouse, also found a full-time job once he began receiving regular payments.

“It was a big change in my life,” Vargas told reporters Wednesday. “I was very depressed. I was down and out. I was at the bottom. SEED brought me back, gave me that chance, that opportunity.”

Positive stories in Stockton have already prompted leaders in other cities to consider implementing a similar project: Dozens of mayors have joined an initiative to advocate for guaranteed income and several pilots in cities including St. Paul, Minn., and Compton, Calif., have already begun.

“The study shows what mayors know: People are working but the economy isn’t,” St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said.