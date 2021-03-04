Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Will Biden’s move to make teachers more eligible for vaccines make a difference?
In school systems where classrooms remain shuttered, or where children may only attend school once or twice a week, President Biden hopes his move to press states into prioritizing teachers for coronavirus vaccination will help them move toward normalcy.
But his announcement Tuesday — and his pledge to make vaccination available to all educators and day-care workers by the end of March — was met with mixed emotions. Union leaders, who had lobbied hard for the move, applauded the action. But critics charged it comes far too late in the school year to make much of a difference for schoolchildren.
Biden’s pledge to reopen most schools that offer kindergarten through eighth grade within his first 100 days in office was one of his signature campaign promises. He has proposed giving schools $130 billion as part of a virus aid package, including $50 billion to prevent the layoff of teachers in school systems that are anticipating steep budget cuts.
Analysis: As key coronavirus relief vote draws near, Democrats guard slim Senate majority
In late January, Sen. Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.) fell ill and was briefly hospitalized. A day later, Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) went into quarantine for a few days after coming in close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.
Both senators returned to work quickly, but their brief absence served as a stark reminder of just how perilous the Democratic majority is in a 50-50 Senate, particularly as they plan to push through a $1.9 trillion pandemic rescue package later this week.
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) intends to have Vice President Harris cast the tiebreaking vote, but first he needs to make sure all 50 members of his caucus are on hand to vote yes.
Fingers crosses as the second pandemic March Madness begins
College basketball has returned to the juncture where it all went kaput 12 months back, forged back into its conference tournaments where the 2019-20 season toppled to a premature close, and turned up even wackier than ever in a pandemic.
Organizers use unforeseeable lingo such as “swabber,” “delta” and “positive test within the Tier 1 group.” Commissioners and athletic directors live day-to-day amid mental piles of contingency plans in case some team or teams can’t proceed. As one telltale detail, there are conscientious people of sound mind who have been rummaging around Las Vegas in search of available basketball floors.
“We basically had to overturn every rock and look behind every cactus in Vegas,” said Brooks Downing, whose Kentucky-based business, bdG Sports, creates and hatches college basketball events in normal times and nowadays helps the Big West manage a conference tournament it had to move from Anaheim, Calif., to Las Vegas. After all, teams can’t practice at high school or other local courts. Those sit shut.