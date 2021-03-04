Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
South Korea investigates deaths of five long term care patients who received AstraZeneca vaccine
SEOUL — South Korean authorities are investigating the deaths of five people, all from long term care facilities, who died within days of receiving AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine.
South Korea’s Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Thursday announced three new such cases, on top of the two reported a day before.
Of Thursday’s three new deaths, two were nursing home patients in their 50s and the other one was a woman in her 20s living in a residential disability care facility. The two deaths reported on Wednesday were both nursing home patients who had pre-existing conditions.
The KDCA said it is working with local authorities to investigate any possible causal relationship between the deaths and the vaccine.
South Korea began its mass immunization campaign on Friday, and 154,421 people have received the vaccine as of Wednesday midnight, according to the KDCA. Except for 2,742 people who received Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, everyone has been immunized with AstraZeneca shots.
Ahead of the vaccine rollout last week, the KDCA that it would provide compensation of over $383,500 for any deaths linked to the vaccine.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s office said on Thursday that Moon will not have a choice over which vaccine product he gets but will take whatever option is available at the time of inoculation, including the AstraZeneca shots.
“Like any other South Korean citizen, President Moon will be inoculated without having a choice over which vaccine product he will take,” said presidential spokesman Kang Min-seok.
Most coronavirus deaths occurred in countries where majority of adults are overweight
The vast majority of global coronavirus deaths occurred in nations with high levels of obesity, according to a new report linking overweight populations with more severe covid-related illness and mortality.
The report, by the World Obesity Federation, found that 88 percent of deaths due to covid-19 in the first year of the pandemic were in countries where more than half of the population is classified as overweight, which it defines as having a body mass index (BMI) above 25.
Among the nations with overweight populations above the 50 percent threshold were also those with some of the largest proportions of coronavirus deaths — including countries such as Britain, Italy and the United States. Some 2.7 million people have died around the world due to covid-19, more than 517,000 of which were in the United States.
The report also found that in countries where less than half of the adult population is classified as overweight, the likelihood of death from covid-19 was about one-tenth of the levels in countries with higher shares of overweight adults. A higher BMI was also associated with increased risk of hospitalization, admission to intensive or critical care and the need for mechanically assisted ventilation.
These findings were near-uniform across the globe, the report said, and found that increased body weight was the second greatest predictor after old age of hospitalization and higher risk of death from covid-19.
As a result, the London-based federation urged governments to prioritize overweight people for coronavirus testing and vaccinations.
Washington area looks to improve vaccine system ahead of the arrival of new doses
Virginia, Maryland and the District continued to adjust their methods and practices Wednesday for distributing coronavirus vaccines as they prepare to receive tens of thousands of doses of the new Johnson & Johnson shot.
The District next week will scrap its problem-riddled vaccine sign-up website in favor of a preregistration system similar to those in Virginia and parts of Maryland. Until then, the website and phone line will be open only to D.C. residents.
Starting Friday in Virginia, health departments and hospitals will hold large-scale vaccination clinics, fueled by 69,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Montgomery County on Wednesday expanded vaccine eligibility in its county-run clinics to include people 65 and older, as well as teachers, grocery store workers and the homeless.
Will Biden’s move to make teachers more eligible for vaccines make a difference?
In school systems where classrooms remain shuttered, or where children may only attend school once or twice a week, President Biden hopes his move to press states into prioritizing teachers for coronavirus vaccination will help them move toward normalcy.
But his announcement Tuesday — and his pledge to make vaccination available to all educators and day-care workers by the end of March — was met with mixed emotions. Union leaders, who had lobbied hard for the move, applauded the action. But critics charged it comes far too late in the school year to make much of a difference for schoolchildren.
Biden’s pledge to reopen most schools that offer kindergarten through eighth grade within his first 100 days in office was one of his signature campaign promises. He has proposed giving schools $130 billion as part of a virus aid package, including $50 billion to prevent the layoff of teachers in school systems that are anticipating steep budget cuts.
Analysis: As key coronavirus relief vote draws near, Democrats guard slim Senate majority
In late January, Sen. Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.) fell ill and was briefly hospitalized. A day later, Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) went into quarantine for a few days after coming in close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.
Both senators returned to work quickly, but their brief absence served as a stark reminder of just how perilous the Democratic majority is in a 50-50 Senate, particularly as they plan to push through a $1.9 trillion pandemic rescue package later this week.
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) intends to have Vice President Harris cast the tiebreaking vote, but first he needs to make sure all 50 members of his caucus are on hand to vote yes.
Fingers crossed as the second pandemic March Madness begins
College basketball has returned to the juncture where it all went kaput 12 months back, forged back into its conference tournaments where the 2019-20 season toppled to a premature close, and turned up even wackier than ever in a pandemic.
Organizers use unforeseeable lingo such as “swabber,” “delta” and “positive test within the Tier 1 group.” Commissioners and athletic directors live day-to-day amid mental piles of contingency plans in case some team or teams can’t proceed. As one telltale detail, there are conscientious people of sound mind who have been rummaging around Las Vegas in search of available basketball floors.
“We basically had to overturn every rock and look behind every cactus in Vegas,” said Brooks Downing, whose Kentucky-based business, bdG Sports, creates and hatches college basketball events in normal times and nowadays helps the Big West manage a conference tournament it had to move from Anaheim, Calif., to Las Vegas. After all, teams can’t practice at high school or other local courts. Those sit shut.