“I don’t know why they’re doing it but it’s certainly, from a public health standpoint, ill-advised,” the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, Anthony Fauci, said in an interview with CNN Thursday. Citing what he said was a high baseline for case numbers, Fauci called the decision to pull back on precautions “inexplicable.”
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Few pro athletes suffer heart problems after covid-19, leagues’ study shows
Only five of the 789 U.S. professional athletes who tested positive for the coronavirus in 2020 developed serious heart disease, and none had significant issues after being cleared to return to play, according to an unprecedented, collaborative study among MLB, MLS, the NBA, the NFL, the NHL and the WNBA that was published Thursday in a leading medical journal.
The study, published in the journal JAMA Cardiology, was written by the top medical officials of those leagues and grew out of the weekly teleconferences those officials began holding at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.
Pandemic fallout will linger into next academic year in Alexandria, signs suggest
In early evidence of how the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic may linger in education, officials with Alexandria City Public Schools said they have begun planning for some families who will want to remain all-virtual in the 2021-2022 school year.
The Northern Virginia school system of 16,000 is forming teams of staffers to ponder what that remote-only option would look like, Terri Mozingo, Alexandria’s chief of teaching, learning and leadership, said at a board meeting Thursday. She said employees also will start sketching out how to offer summer instruction that helps make up for pandemic-driven learning loss.
Analysis: How the pandemic has changed airline loyalty
Travelers aren’t loyal anymore, at least not in the traditional sense.
As we ride out the pandemic, the mindless collection of points and miles is out; safety and customer service are in. And the change could be permanent.
At least that’s what Ian Cross will tell you. When he wanted to fly from Boston to Missoula, Mont., in December, he automatically checked fares on American Airlines first. As an elite-level frequent flier with American, he would have earned reward miles that he could have applied toward free flights later this year.
But he didn’t fly American.
“They weren’t providing a free cancellation policy. I looked at other carriers servicing Missoula and discovered Alaska Airlines offered substantial details about its enhanced plane cleaning — and it guaranteed an empty seat and offered free cancellation,” says Cross, a college professor from Waltham, Mass.