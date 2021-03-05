Travelers aren’t loyal anymore, at least not in the traditional sense.

As we ride out the pandemic, the mindless collection of points and miles is out; safety and customer service are in. And the change could be permanent.

At least that’s what Ian Cross will tell you. When he wanted to fly from Boston to Missoula, Mont., in December, he automatically checked fares on American Airlines first. As an elite-level frequent flier with American, he would have earned reward miles that he could have applied toward free flights later this year.

But he didn’t fly American.