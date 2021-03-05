Please Note

Senators opened debate on President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill as health experts warned that pandemic fatigue in the United States could jeopardize recent progress against the virus.

Newly reported cases are stalling at high levels, after weeks of decline, and fewer Americans are getting tested, according to the Covid Tracking Project. Despite the warnings, some states with still-growing outbreaks, such as Texas and Mississippi, have relaxed restrictions.

“I don’t know why they’re doing it but it’s certainly, from a public health standpoint, ill-advised,” the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, Anthony Fauci, said in an interview with CNN Thursday. Citing what he said was a high baseline for case numbers, Fauci called the decision to pull back on precautions “inexplicable.”

Here are some significant developments:
  • The Senate voted Thursday to open debate on President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, as Democrats moved forward with no GOP support.
  • Australia’s government has requested that the European Commission look into Italy’s move to block the export of 250,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
  • The World Health Organization will forgo an interim report on its recent coronavirus fact-finding mission to China. The U.N. agency will instead publish a full report “in the coming weeks,” a spokesperson said.
  • The average number of coronavirus tests conducted every day in the United States has fallen by 33.6 percent since January, worrying experts who say that testing is key to stopping transmission.
  • Almost 520,000 people have died in the United States from the coronavirus and nearly 29 million have been infected. More than 27 million people have been fully vaccinated while at least 54 million have received the first dose.

8:14 a.m.
Few pro athletes suffer heart problems after covid-19, leagues’ study shows

By Dave Sheinin

Only five of the 789 U.S. professional athletes who tested positive for the coronavirus in 2020 developed serious heart disease, and none had significant issues after being cleared to return to play, according to an unprecedented, collaborative study among MLB, MLS, the NBA, the NFL, the NHL and the WNBA that was published Thursday in a leading medical journal.

The study, published in the journal JAMA Cardiology, was written by the top medical officials of those leagues and grew out of the weekly teleconferences those officials began holding at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

8:14 a.m.
Pandemic fallout will linger into next academic year in Alexandria, signs suggest

By Hannah Natanson

In early evidence of how the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic may linger in education, officials with Alexandria City Public Schools said they have begun planning for some families who will want to remain all-virtual in the 2021-2022 school year.

The Northern Virginia school system of 16,000 is forming teams of staffers to ponder what that remote-only option would look like, Terri Mozingo, Alexandria’s chief of teaching, learning and leadership, said at a board meeting Thursday. She said employees also will start sketching out how to offer summer instruction that helps make up for pandemic-driven learning loss.

8:14 a.m.
Analysis: How the pandemic has changed airline loyalty

By Christopher Elliott

Travelers aren’t loyal anymore, at least not in the traditional sense.

As we ride out the pandemic, the mindless collection of points and miles is out; safety and customer service are in. And the change could be permanent.

At least that’s what Ian Cross will tell you. When he wanted to fly from Boston to Missoula, Mont., in December, he automatically checked fares on American Airlines first. As an elite-level frequent flier with American, he would have earned reward miles that he could have applied toward free flights later this year.

But he didn’t fly American.

“They weren’t providing a free cancellation policy. I looked at other carriers servicing Missoula and discovered Alaska Airlines offered substantial details about its enhanced plane cleaning — and it guaranteed an empty seat and offered free cancellation,” says Cross, a college professor from Waltham, Mass.