Australia has requested that the European Commission review Italy’s decision to block the export of some 250,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, Australia’s Health Minister said Friday, even as it ramped up production of a locally made version of the shot.

Italy on Thursday proposed the block — and the European Commission approved it — because of “the lingering shortage of vaccines in the E.U. and in Italy, and the delays in the supply of AstraZeneca vaccines to the E.U. and Italy,” the Italian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It was the first time that a European Union nation triggered the vaccine export mechanism policymakers introduced in January amid a dispute with AstraZeneca over its supply.

“Australia has raised the issue with the European Commission through multiple channels, and in particular we have asked the European Commission to review this decision,” Health Minister Greg Hunt told reporters in Melbourne, Reuters reported.

Australia has already received 300,000 doses from AstraZeneca and plans to deliver the first batch of domestically manufactured shots on March 22, according to local media. The country has largely tamed its virus outbreak through strict public health measures, including travel restrictions and snap lockdowns.

Italy’s move would not delay the vaccine rollout, Hunt said, adding that the pandemic has contributed to “an intense global environment."

“Having the sovereign vaccine manufacturing capability is immensely important," he said.

Also Friday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that because Italy was worse off when it came to the virus, he could “certainly understand the high level of anxiety” there and in other countries in Europe.