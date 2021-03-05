“I don’t know why they’re doing it but it’s certainly, from a public health standpoint, ill-advised,” the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, Anthony S. Fauci, said in an interview with CNN Thursday. Citing what he said was a high baseline for case numbers, Fauci called the decision to pull back on precautions “inexplicable.”
Australia asks E.U. to review move to halt AstraZeneca vaccine shipment
Australia has requested that the European Commission review Italy’s decision to block the export of some 250,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, Australia’s Health Minister said Friday, even as it ramped up production of a locally made version of the shot.
Italy on Thursday proposed the block — and the European Commission approved it — because of “the lingering shortage of vaccines in the E.U. and in Italy, and the delays in the supply of AstraZeneca vaccines to the E.U. and Italy,” the Italian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
It was the first time that a European Union nation triggered the vaccine export mechanism policymakers introduced in January amid a dispute with AstraZeneca over its supply.
“Australia has raised the issue with the European Commission through multiple channels, and in particular we have asked the European Commission to review this decision,” Health Minister Greg Hunt told reporters in Melbourne, Reuters reported.
Australia has already received 300,000 doses from AstraZeneca and plans to deliver the first batch of domestically manufactured shots on March 22, according to local media. The country has largely tamed its virus outbreak through strict public health measures, including travel restrictions and snap lockdowns.
Italy’s move would not delay the vaccine rollout, Hunt said, adding that the pandemic has contributed to “an intense global environment."
“Having the sovereign vaccine manufacturing capability is immensely important," he said.
Also Friday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that because Italy was worse off when it came to the virus, he could “certainly understand the high level of anxiety” there and in other countries in Europe.
“They have some real difficulties there," Morrison said, Australia’s ABC News reported. "They are in an unbridled crisis situation. That is not the situation in Australia.”
Few pro athletes suffer heart problems after covid-19, leagues’ study shows
Only five of the 789 U.S. professional athletes who tested positive for the coronavirus in 2020 developed serious heart disease, and none had significant issues after being cleared to return to play, according to an unprecedented, collaborative study among MLB, MLS, the NBA, the NFL, the NHL and the WNBA that was published Thursday in a leading medical journal.
The study, published in the journal JAMA Cardiology, was written by the top medical officials of those leagues and grew out of the weekly teleconferences those officials began holding at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.
Pandemic fallout will linger into next academic year in Alexandria, signs suggest
In early evidence of how the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic may linger in education, officials with Alexandria City Public Schools said they have begun planning for some families who will want to remain all-virtual in the 2021-2022 school year.
The Northern Virginia school system of 16,000 is forming teams of staffers to ponder what that remote-only option would look like, Terri Mozingo, Alexandria’s chief of teaching, learning and leadership, said at a board meeting Thursday. She said employees also will start sketching out how to offer summer instruction that helps make up for pandemic-driven learning loss.
Analysis: How the pandemic has changed airline loyalty
Travelers aren’t loyal anymore, at least not in the traditional sense.
As we ride out the pandemic, the mindless collection of points and miles is out; safety and customer service are in. And the change could be permanent.
At least that’s what Ian Cross will tell you. When he wanted to fly from Boston to Missoula, Mont., in December, he automatically checked fares on American Airlines first. As an elite-level frequent flier with American, he would have earned reward miles that he could have applied toward free flights later this year.
But he didn’t fly American.
“They weren’t providing a free cancellation policy. I looked at other carriers servicing Missoula and discovered Alaska Airlines offered substantial details about its enhanced plane cleaning — and it guaranteed an empty seat and offered free cancellation,” says Cross, a college professor from Waltham, Mass.