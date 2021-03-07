Idaho Gov. Brad Little (R) has never implemented a statewide mask requirement, though nearly a dozen areas of the state have local restrictions, including Boise. For months, Little has been at odds with Lt. Gov Janice McGeachin (R) over pandemic restrictions (in Idaho, the governor and lieutenant governor run on separate tickets). McGeachin vehemently opposes any mask mandates.
McGeachin, who appeared in a video last fall that suggested that the pandemic “may or may not be occurring,” was photographed speaking at the Boise protest Saturday.
In a video from the scene captured by Oregon Public Media reporter Sergio Olmos, half a dozen children are seen grabbing handfuls of blue surgical masks and dropping them into the fire as adults are heard warning them not to go too fast.
In the video, a boy is heard shouting, “Destroy them!”
Organizers for the rally had a permit, but it is being investigated after the fire was set in a barrel, the Idaho State Police said in a statement.
“Those involved with the event were informed both before and during the event that open flames are not allowed on State Capitol grounds,” according to the State Police.
Idaho has tallied more than 173,000 cases of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic and at least 1,800 deaths.
