On Sunday evening, the 20-year-old business major died, his family’s attorney and the president of the university confirmed.

The school’s authorities are now investigating “alleged hazing activity involving alcohol consumption” at the event hosted by Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity, which has been suspended by BGSU and its national organization. Bowling Green police told the Columbus Dispatch they are also investigating the death.

“The death of Stone Foltz is a tragedy,” Sean Alto, the attorney representing Foltz’s family, told The Washington Post in an email. “At this time we are gathering all of the facts leading to his untimely death and we have no interest in commenting on speculation.”

Pi Kappa Alpha’s national office said it was “horrified” and “outraged” by the incident involving Foltz, who was an “unreported new member” of the group.

“The Fraternity has a zero-tolerance policy toward illegal activity, substance abuse, bullying, and hazing of any kind,” the association said in a statement. “Let us reiterate in the strongest terms: We refuse to defend or condone any behavior that creates dangerous environments or situations for our members or the larger campus community.”

Foltz’s death comes less than two weeks after Adam Oakes, a freshman at Virginia Commonwealth University, was found dead on a couch at the Delta Chi fraternity’s off-campus house. His body was discovered hours after the 19-year-old attended a fraternity party, leading VCU to suspend the fraternity and his family to demand an independent investigation.

The deaths are placing more pressure on Greek organizations already facing major backlash on college campuses around the nation in the wake of last year’s racial justice protests, as some students highlight the organizations’ past records of sexual assault and White exclusivity.

Neither BGSU nor Bowling Green police have released details yet about what happened the night Foltz, a Delaware, Ohio, native, attended the off-campus event. Alto told WTOL that Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity members dropped Foltz at his apartment sometime around 11-11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Shortly after, Alto told the Dispatch, Foltz’s roommates found him unresponsive.

“He was in need of immediate transport to the hospital,” Alto told WTOL. Foltz was admitted to the hospital early Friday.

That same day, the university announced it was placing the fraternity on interim suspension for alleged hazing activity. On Saturday, the university said it would also conduct a review on all other student organizations to determine the future of the school’s Greek system.

“BGSU is committed to not just the student conduct and law enforcement investigations, but a full inquiry into each Greek chapter’s prevention and compliance responsibilities under university policies prohibiting hazing,” the university said in a statement.

Video captured on Sunday morning by WNWO showed a university worker on a crane removing Greek letters from the fraternity’s off-campus house. A university spokesperson confirmed the letters had been removed because Pi Kappa Alpha is no longer recognized as a registered student organization.

Hours later, Foltz died at ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Alto said, adding that the family had agreed to donate his organs.

BGSU President Rodney K. Rogers confirmed Foltz’s death in an email sent to faculty, students and staff, describing the sophomore as a “kind, selfless person with a great sense of humor.”

Foltz’s freshman roommate Duncan Faulk told WTVG he was still struggling to imagine life without him. “He’s been there since I’ve grown up,” Faulk told the local station. “It’s just going to be hard to know he’s not going to be there doing the things he enjoyed doing. I’m just really, really going to miss him.”