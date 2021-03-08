Russia has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction over what it says is negative press in the West for its vaccine. According to the Wall Street Journal, the State Department has identified several Russian-linked entities for spreading misinformation about vaccines, particularly the U.S.-made Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna ones.
The pandemic has changed public attitudes over deficits and the need for government to help the economy
A new Democratic administration inheriting a $300 billion budget deficit pushes a $800 billion stimulus package for a nation in an economic crisis. Some centrist Democrats balk at the price-tag, and Republicans are thrown into a frenzy resisting the measure.
A little more than a decade later, another new Democratic administration takes office facing a different economic crisis. This time, it inherits a $3.1 trillion deficit — 10 times as large — and proposes spending an additional $1.9 trillion. Centrist Democrats unify behind passing the measure, and the GOP rejects it but in a more muted fashion.
The disparity between the reception to President Barack Obama’s 2009 stimulus plan and President Biden’s is the result of several seismic shifts in American politics — the most dramatic of which may be the apparent impact of the pandemic on attitudes about the role of government in helping the economy.
British companies move to mandate coronavirus vaccines for employees, causing discrimination fears mount
Some British companies are planning to give their workers a stark choice this year: Accept the coronavirus vaccine or lose your job.
Labor rights groups have come out against the policy, dubbed “jabs for jobs,” arguing that mandatory vaccines would not stop the spread of the virus but could lead to discrimination on socio-economic and ethnic grounds.
“A ‘no jab, no job’ approach will be counterproductive,” said Christy Hoffman, general secretary of UNI Global Union, a Swiss-based group that represents more than 2 million service workers worldwide. “To make workplaces safer, employers cannot take shortcuts, and that is what these proposals are.”
In Britain, two private elderly care home companies, employing more than 20,000 people between them, have said they will require vaccinations for staff, citing concerns about the spread of the virus in a sector that has seen a large proportion of covid-19 deaths.
The coronavirus is mutating faster than scientists thought and now they are playing catch up
Evolutionary biologist Jesse Bloom knew it was only a matter of time: The coronavirus would turn into an even more formidable foe, able to dodge the disease-fighting antibodies that protect people after being infected or vaccinated.
He even knew which mutation was likely to give it that superpower.
He just didn’t know it would happen quite this fast.
For much of 2020, most people — including most experts — weren’t particularly worried about the virus’s ability to evolve. SARS-CoV-2 was changing, but so far that hadn’t amounted to anything especially concerning. Then, in late fall, it jumped. Distinctive new versions of the virus sparked alarming surges in Brazil, South Africa and theUnited Kingdom.
In a few short months, variants have become a global preoccupation. Nearly every time public health experts talk about the trajectory of the health crisis, they dwell on the variants, the loose cannon that could wreck hard-won progress.