BERLIN — A top medical official with the European drug regulator cautioned against some member states’ approval of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine ahead of the bloc’s own official review process, which is likely to be wrought with geopolitical tensions.

“I would urgently advise against giving a national emergency authorization,” said Christa Wirthumer-Hoche, head of the management board of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), speaking to Austrian public television on Sunday.

The EMA said last Thursday that it had begun a rolling review of the Russian vaccine — a decision the regulator said was “based on results from laboratory studies and clinical studies in adults.” Wirthumer-Hoche said data packages had already begun to arrive from the manufacturer.

But the EMA said it “cannot predict the overall timelines.”

With vaccines in short supply across the continent, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic have moved to approve it unilaterally. The vaccine has faced fierce resistance in several other E.U. member states, however, including in Poland.

As the E.U. navigates those tensions, a European Commission spokesman said last week that “geopolitics have nothing to do” with the EMA’s review.

Russia has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction over what it says is negative press in the West for its vaccine. According to the Wall Street Journal and Reuters, the State Department has identified several Russian-linked entities for spreading misinformation about vaccines, particularly the U.S.-made Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna ones.

The entities “spread many types of disinformation, including about both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as well as international organizations, military conflicts, protests, and any divisive issue that they can exploit,” a State Department spokeswoman told Reuters.