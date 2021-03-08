Russia has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction over what it says is negative press in the West for its vaccine. According to the Wall Street Journal, the State Department has identified several Russian-linked entities for spreading misinformation about vaccines, particularly the U.S.-made Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna ones.
European medical official warns E.U. member states against approving Russian vaccine unilaterally
BERLIN — A top medical official with the European drug regulator cautioned against some member states’ approval of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine ahead of the bloc’s own official review process, which is likely to be wrought with geopolitical tensions.
“I would urgently advise against giving a national emergency authorization,” said Christa Wirthumer-Hoche, head of the management board of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), speaking to Austrian public television on Sunday.
The EMA said last Thursday that it had begun a rolling review of the Russian vaccine — a decision the regulator said was “based on results from laboratory studies and clinical studies in adults.” Wirthumer-Hoche said data packages had already begun to arrive from the manufacturer.
But the EMA said it “cannot predict the overall timelines.”
With vaccines in short supply across the continent, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic have moved to approve it unilaterally. The vaccine has faced fierce resistance in several other E.U. member states, however, including in Poland.
As the E.U. navigates those tensions, a European Commission spokesman said last week that “geopolitics have nothing to do” with the EMA’s review.
Russia has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction over what it says is negative press in the West for its vaccine. According to the Wall Street Journal and Reuters, the State Department has identified several Russian-linked entities for spreading misinformation about vaccines, particularly the U.S.-made Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna ones.
The entities “spread many types of disinformation, including about both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as well as international organizations, military conflicts, protests, and any divisive issue that they can exploit,” a State Department spokeswoman told Reuters.
Concerns about Russian vaccine disinformation are not new. A State Department report last year cited multiple examples of Russia-linked websites being engaged in disinformation campaigns centered around vaccines.
After the pope’s visit to Iraq, there is concern his events may have boosted coronavirus spread
When Pope Francis led a historic Mass at the Chaldean Cathedral of St. Joseph in Baghdad on Saturday, the pews were full of people offering prayers with extra gusto for the first papal visit to Iraq.
But the gathering — in a crowded space with little ventilation — was the kind of event that public health experts have warned against during the coronavirus pandemic, especially in places like Iraq, where the virus is running rampant. Even at the Vatican, the 84-year-old pope has stopped holding audiences with the public as a precaution.
While the pope’s trip is intended to send a message of peace and resilience, the scenes along the way have had all the hallmarks of superspreader events. Crowds have often been packed together with little social distancing. Some people have worn masks; others have not.
The pandemic has changed public attitudes over deficits and the need for government to help the economy
A new Democratic administration inheriting a $300 billion budget deficit pushes a $800 billion stimulus package for a nation in an economic crisis. Some centrist Democrats balk at the price-tag, and Republicans are thrown into a frenzy resisting the measure.
A little more than a decade later, another new Democratic administration takes office facing a different economic crisis. This time, it inherits a $3.1 trillion deficit — 10 times as large — and proposes spending an additional $1.9 trillion. Centrist Democrats unify behind passing the measure, and the GOP rejects it but in a more muted fashion.
The disparity between the reception to President Barack Obama’s 2009 stimulus plan and President Biden’s is the result of several seismic shifts in American politics — the most dramatic of which may be the apparent impact of the pandemic on attitudes about the role of government in helping the economy.
British companies move to mandate coronavirus vaccines for employees, causing discrimination fears mount
Some British companies are planning to give their workers a stark choice this year: Accept the coronavirus vaccine or lose your job.
Labor rights groups have come out against the policy, dubbed “jabs for jobs,” arguing that mandatory vaccines would not stop the spread of the virus but could lead to discrimination on socio-economic and ethnic grounds.
“A ‘no jab, no job’ approach will be counterproductive,” said Christy Hoffman, general secretary of UNI Global Union, a Swiss-based group that represents more than 2 million service workers worldwide. “To make workplaces safer, employers cannot take shortcuts, and that is what these proposals are.”
In Britain, two private elderly care home companies, employing more than 20,000 people between them, have said they will require vaccinations for staff, citing concerns about the spread of the virus in a sector that has seen a large proportion of covid-19 deaths.
The coronavirus is mutating faster than scientists thought and now they are playing catch up
Evolutionary biologist Jesse Bloom knew it was only a matter of time: The coronavirus would turn into an even more formidable foe, able to dodge the disease-fighting antibodies that protect people after being infected or vaccinated.
He even knew which mutation was likely to give it that superpower.
He just didn’t know it would happen quite this fast.
For much of 2020, most people — including most experts — weren’t particularly worried about the virus’s ability to evolve. SARS-CoV-2 was changing, but so far that hadn’t amounted to anything especially concerning. Then, in late fall, it jumped. Distinctive new versions of the virus sparked alarming surges in Brazil, South Africa and theUnited Kingdom.
In a few short months, variants have become a global preoccupation. Nearly every time public health experts talk about the trajectory of the health crisis, they dwell on the variants, the loose cannon that could wreck hard-won progress.