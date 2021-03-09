Please Note

The Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine appears to be highly effective against a more contagious variant of the virus first discovered in Brazil, according to a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, raising hopes that ongoing vaccination efforts will help curb the variant’s spread.

The study, conducted by Pfizer scientists and researchers at the University of Texas, comes as public health experts warn that the more transmissible variants could drive yet another surge in covid-19 cases, particularly as restrictions are lifted across the United States.

The variant, known as P.1 has spread rapidly across Brazil since emerging in early January, reinfecting people who already had covid, and leaving a tidal wave of misery and death in its wake. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just 15 cases of the Brazil variant have been identified in nine states.

Here are some significant developments:
  • A little-known provision of Biden’s stimulus package will pay billions of dollars to disadvantaged farmers — a quarter of whom are Black — and experts say it is the most significant piece of legislation for Black farmers since the Civil Rights Act.
  • House lawmakers could vote as soon as Tuesday on the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, putting President Biden on track to sign it into law by the end of the week.
  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance on what fully vaccinated Americans can do, saying they can visit nearby grandchildren and dine with one another indoors.
  • The stimulus bill also gives airlines, airports and public transit agencies billions of dollars in support to help avoid furloughs and make up for the sharp decreases in riders and fliers during the pandemic.
  • More than a half-million Americans have died of the coronavirus while nearly 29 million cases have been reported.

Child marriage is increasing during the pandemic. How one girl in Guatemala fought back.

By Maite Fernández Simon

When a young man in Mayra Lineth Pop’s village asked her to marry him for the second time, she was determined to turn him down again. It was 2016, and she wasn’t ready to get married, she told her father. She wanted to continue her studies. Their family needed money, her father told her in response, and it was time for her to start her own family.

She was 14. The man who wanted to marry her was 21.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, child marriage often takes the form of an informal union, and girls from poor households and in rural areas are particularly vulnerable.

Although it’s early to fully quantify the pandemic’s effect, analysts agree that the coronavirus has reversed gender equality gains won in the previous few years, and girls’ rights are no exception. According to a new analysis released by UNICEF on Monday, 10 million additional child marriages may take place before the end of the decade.

Pandemic relief bill includes most significant help for Black farmers since Civil Rights Act

By Laura Reiley

A little-known element of President Biden’s massive stimulus relief package would pay billions of dollars to disadvantaged farmers — benefiting Black farmers in a way that some experts say no legislation has since the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Of the $10.4 billion in the American Rescue Plan that will support agriculture, approximately half would go to disadvantaged farmers, according to estimates from the Farm Bureau, an industry organization. About a quarter of disadvantaged farmers are Black. The money would provide debt relief as well as grants, training, education and other forms of assistance aimed at acquiring land.

While it’s a fraction of the $1.9 trillion bill that passed in the Senate on Saturday, advocates say it still represents a step toward righting a wrong after a century of mistreatment of Black farmers by the government and others. Some say it is a form of reparations for African Americans who have suffered a long history of racial oppression.

House set to take up $1.9 trillion stimulus, putting Biden on track to sign this week

By Tony Romm

House lawmakers are set to vote as soon as Tuesday on a roughly $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, putting President Biden on track to sign his first major legislative accomplishment into law by the end of the week.

Democrats in the chamber are expected to approve the bill — which includes a dramatic expansion of pandemic aid and federal safety net programs — despite changes to critical elements of the stimulus adopted by the Senate over the weekend.

Dubbed the American Rescue Plan, the package authorizes $1,400 checks to millions of low- and middle-income Americans, bolsters families by providing new child tax benefits, boosts unemployment payments for workers still out of a job and authorizes a wide array of additional programs in an attempt to shepherd a swift, equal recovery to one of the worst economic crises in a generation.