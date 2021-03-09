The legal uncertainty came on what was supposed to be the first day of jury selection in the trial. But proceedings were halted almost immediately after prosecutors questioned whether Cahill could move forward without ruling on the prosecution’s efforts to reinstate a charge of third-degree murder. Cahill, who threw out the charge in the fall, saying it could not be applied to the case, was ordered by the Minnesota Court of Appeals on Friday to reconsider his decision.

Cahill said Monday that he was not yet able to make a ruling on the issue because the appeals court ruling was pending. But he described the third-degree murder charge as a narrow issue in the case and said he planned to move forward with jury selection and other pretrial matters. The decision drew objections from prosecutors, who filed a motion for a stay in the case with the state court of appeals, arguing that the lack of clarity on charges and questions about Cahill’s jurisdiction risk the case being thrown out on appeal.

“There is no need for this kind of uncertainty in any case, let alone a case of this magnitude,” prosecutors said in their appellate motion.

As prosecutors filed their appeal, Cahill sent potential jurors home for the day and recessed the court for several hours. On Monday afternoon, the appellate court indicated to the prosecution that it would consider the petition for a stay, but it did not order a halt to the proceedings while it does so. That prompted Cahill to resume a hearing on pretrial motions and to schedule jury selection to begin Tuesday.