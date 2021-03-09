Chauvin, with his sunglasses perched on his head, tucked his hand into his pocket as Floyd gasped for air. Even as his knee was pressed into a man’s neck, cutting off his oxygen, Chauvin assumed the posture of someone in repose.

Who exactly are his peers?

As defense attorney Eric Nelson addressed would-be jurors, kept anonymous for security reasons, he asked whether they could focus solely on the information unspooled in the courtroom, rather than what they may have learned through the media or absorbed through the culture after a long summer of racial justice demonstrations sparked by Floyd’s death. Nelson wanted to know how they felt about the Black Lives Matter movement and the rise of Blue Lives Matter in response to it. Nelson was even interested in how people felt about being summoned for jury service. And some respondents’ enthusiasm for civic duty was overwhelming. They were ready to sit in judgment of their fellow man.

But at the time of his actions, Chauvin was not a man like any other. He was a uniformed police officer whose average day put him at incalculable risk and whose status gave him enormous power and protection. That combination of personal vulnerability and punitive authority makes police officers exceptional. And it’s surely part of what nurtured one potential juror’s strongly held belief that civilians shouldn’t second-guess the actions of police officers on duty. This potential juror also noted that sometimes mistakes happen in police work and those must be addressed.

He did not, however, volunteer to either the defense attorney or the prosecutor that sometimes a mistake isn’t a mistake at all, but rather a matter of intent or indifference. He didn’t acknowledge that sometimes an officer fails to manage risk and is consumed by fear. And that, rather than standing in awe of their outsize power, police officers sometimes fall back on it.

This potential juror was struck by the prosecution. He had come across less like a peer and more like someone who held the police in super-heroic regard.

Another potential juror was quite clear about his feelings. “I don’t really trust law enforcement,” he said. “I feel really intimidated when they come around.” This young man’s father, the potential juror said, had been racially profiled by Minneapolis police; and his father, he emphasized, doesn’t break the law. When asked whether he could put those feelings aside and be fair and impartial on a jury, the response was slow and halting. And then a long, uncomfortable silence made his answer plain.

The man was dismissed. He, too, was not Chauvin’s peer. He was one of the many citizens who have been demoralized by police officers and who now see law enforcement as virtually irredeemable.

For the day, Chauvin sat alone at the defense table separated from his lawyer, Nelson, by a see-through acrylic divider. Chauvin wore a dull gray suit that was simultaneously sloppy and skimpy. The body of it floated around his torso, while the sleeves were too short for his arms. The barrel cuffs of his blue shirt protruded from under his jacket. The shirt collar had only a passing acquaintance with his neck. The former officer, whose uniform — with its epaulets, badges and deadly weapons — had once given him the aura of might and entitlement, now looked like a diminished man with a buzz cut wearing borrowed clothes. Chauvin spent his afternoon with his pen poised over a yellow legal pad as potential jurors alternately described police officers as above reproach and beyond salvation. Saints or liars, all.

Chauvin’s peers might well be his fellow police officers, the ones who were with him on the scene. But instead of linking arms with Chauvin in blue brotherhood, they have declared that they were powerless because Chauvin was the senior man on the scene and took charge. They were following orders, directing traffic, distracted from what was going on under Chauvin’s knee. Indeed, other police officers from around the country have reacted to his actions with horror.

Chauvin is entitled to a jury of his peers, but it may well be that he has none, not because he is a rarefied creature, but because for so many people law enforcement was never viewed as a corps of fallible humans and community servants and courageous protectors. They’ve always been warriors, overseers and members of a closed-door club from which he has been banished.